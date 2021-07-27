How the San Jose Earthquakes are approaching the search for a football officer





The topic has come under scrutiny in recent years as the league’s growth and proportional jobs have become more attractive to candidates from abroad, however, almost all of the previous tournament winners are led by local CSOs and head coaches.

In 2020, of the 19 Top 10 Athletic Coaches and Athletic Directors in the Shield Supporters Race, only two — Philadelphia Union Athletic Director Ernest Tanner and New York City Head Coach Ronnie Della — were hired from abroad for no more than a year. Previous MLS experience.

Perhaps the most notable recent exception is Tanner, the German civil society organization affiliated with the federation that boosted the club’s resources, won the club’s supporters’ shield and helped transform the market-defining deals that sent Brenden Aronson and Mark McKenzie to Europe. Although that comes with playoffs, Tanner’s right-hand man Chris Albright is a well-respected sporting director with deep MLS experience. Even Tanner got to know the league somewhat during his time at RB Salzburg, making multiple trips to visit sister club New York Red Bulls during his time with the Austrian force.

Brazilian-born Luis Mosey in Orlando City has helped take the team to new heights since arriving in Florida, despite spending years with FC Dallas for the first time. Former New Zealand international footballer in playing days Gavin Wilkinson spent five years playing for the Timbers towards the end of his career, then another few years coaching them at USL before they moved to the USL. MLS.

“All the data point to the most successful football officers role in the league, those with a background in MLS and experience with the player pool,” said Schole. “Ten of the last 11 MLS Cup tournaments have been led by people. With previous league experience. This is the direction of success in the league and it makes sense. With the intricacies of roster building, and the way players are bought and sold, you need to be familiar with these mechanics to compete for the The highest level “.

San Jose hopes to finish the search and hire a candidate soon, with September set as a target.

“We are moving towards a shortlist of four to five people. The goal is to bring the shortlist to market in August and then make a decision by September. We think it is important to make that decision sooner rather than later, both for the person who is working full time to work with the roster,” said Shawley. current or with also preparing for the winter window. ”

