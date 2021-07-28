Information: Terremoto moderado mag. 4.2 – Adriatic Sea, 34 km south of Shkodër, Rrethi i Shkodrës, Qarku i Shkodrës, Albania, Martis, July 27. 2021





Shengjin, Lisa (9.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: In Shengjin I can feel it, we are on the 5th floor. The people around us panicked and started packing | 2 users found this interesting.

Lisa (12.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 5-10secs: It’s my first earthquake so it was scary, as I live on the 6th floor of an apartment. Things were shaking

Shengjin, Liza (8.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: in bed and building movement is felt | One user found this interesting.

Kune Shengjin (9.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: My hotel was shaking I was sitting in a chair moving everything like a vibration | One user found this interesting.

Shengjin, Liza (10 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Shengjin, Lezha (9.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV): shaking

Milot, Kurbin District, Lezha (15.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Ulcinj (27.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: 1

Shengjin, Lezha (9.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds ثوان

Kotor (91 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 sec: We feel a rocking motion on the bed. The dresses were moving.

Shengjin, Liza (9.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds

Shengjin, Lezha (9.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Everything started shaking the TV table for 2 to 3 seconds

Liza (9.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Lisa (12.7 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Lisa (11.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

Zadar (433.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible: only sound not vibrating (reported by our app)

shingjin / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / Very short

philipog / no hair

LEZHE / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

shengjin / mild vibration (MMI IV)

Shengjin / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Shengjin / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: We were sitting in our hotel on the first floor and could feel how the ground start was shaking. The light also started to vibrate the refrigerator, but turned off again. Everyone left the hotel and many people left. I don’t know what to do next, hopefully it won’t happen again.

Shengjin (11.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Shengjin Strand / Weak shaking (MMI III): In the restaurant… I suddenly felt a tremor. Some people immediately got up and ran away..others stayed where they were. Most of them from abroad (Germany and Switzerland) have already packed their bags and left. Other people left the hotel and stood on the beach with their bags and all the trimmings (on the deck chairs). We belong to those who sit by the side of the road and think about what to do. So please don’t ask me for advice because I am confused. #He

Prishtina / No hair

Shengjin / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Albania, Lezhe / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / Very short

Shëngijn / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Ara Shengjin / Moderate Vibration (MMI V)

Shengjin, Lezhe / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Ulcnij, Montenegro / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Flor Albania / No hair

Hotel wilson shëngjin / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

Olsing We didn’t feel: We didn’t drop anything.

Tale/very weak vibration (MMI II)

Island Lounge Bar (11.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: strange

Lezhe / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Single Lateral Vibration / 5-10secs: Scary but short-lived, so calm again

9.8 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds: Yes feel the swing

shengjin / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Shengjin Albania / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Zejmen / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Ishull lezhe albania / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 s: High shaking in the bar I’m working in, it lasted about 5-10 seconds until we walked out, reported dogs barking and stopped for now.

shengjin, Albania / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s

Shengjin / moderate shaking (MMI V) / horizontal swing (side) / 10-15 seconds: the bed was shaking

Lisa / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

Lezhe, Albania / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s

scutari / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / very short: fear

Shengjin / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Salerno (413.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Lezhe / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds: swamp noise first, then vigorously vibrating

Lezhe / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 s: The door is open and opened from the earthquake

Shengjin / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibrating / 2-5 s

Ishull Lezhe / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds

Lezhe / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral)

Shengjin (2.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Shengjin (9.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: scary

Shengjin (9.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds: The hotel was shaking. I was on the 7th floor.

shengjin / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Petrofac (68.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds: Double bed light shaking!

Shkoder / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Podgorica (78.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shake (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) sway / 1-2 sec (reported by our app)

