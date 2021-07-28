On this day that year: A devastating 1976 earthquake killed more than 2 residents of Tangshan, China





The Tangshan earthquake in 1976 was one of the most powerful in world history

Today (July 28, 2021) marks 45 years since the 1976 Tangshan earthquake. This natural disaster, also known as the Great Tangshan Earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale, struck the area around Tangshan, Hebei, People’s Republic of China at 3:42 AM. According to the details, the maximum intensity of the earthquake was XI (extreme) on the Mercali scale. Records indicate that at least 2,42,000 people died due to the earthquake’s impact. However, several media reports also claim that the death toll was three times as stated in government records, making it the third deadliest earthquake in recorded history.

1976 Tangshan earthquake: Extraordinary activities before the earthquakes

The Analysis and Forecasting Department of the China State Seismological Bureau (SSB) was very accurate in forecasting the earthquake, with an estimate of a major earthquake in Tangshan District between July 22 and August 5. Although concerns were expressed, the prediction was not taken seriously. A few counties that listened to the advice saved thousands of lives by evacuating to safer areas days before the earthquake.

Media reports said that people began noticing strange phenomena in and around Tangshan, several days before the Tangshan earthquake. Well water level rose and fell. Mice were seen running in frightened groups in broad daylight. The chicken refused to eat. During the evening of July 27 and the early hours of the morning of July 28, people reported flashes of colored light and roaring fireballs. However, at 3:42 AM, most people were sleeping soundly when the earthquake struck.

1976 Tangshan earthquake: main earthquake and aftershocks

At about 3:42 a.m. (local time), the first tremor struck about 12 kilometers under the southern part of Tangshan. The volume was initially estimated to be around 8.1, later recalculated to be 7.6 on the standard megawatt scale. The second main tremor, with a magnitude of 7.0 MW, or 7.4 ms, struck that afternoon at 18:45 near Luanhsien (Luanxian), about 70 km to the east and northeast, south of the northeastern tip of the Tangshan fault.

After the second shock, a long series of aftershocks followed, with 12 shocks of magnitude 6.0 or greater. The first of these shocks struck just three and a half hours after the initial shock, at 7:17, at the southern tip of the Tangshan Fault, near Ningye with a force of 6.2 ms. Another large aftershock (Ms. 6.9) occurred in November near Ningye.

1976 Tangshan earthquake: death toll and damage

Being one of the most destructive earthquakes in world history, the 1976 Tangshan earthquake claimed more than 2 lakh lives. Given that China was among a major political change, the government is believed to have provided false information regarding the death toll. According to the official statement from the Earthquake Department, 2,42,000 people were killed and 7,00,000 were injured. On the other hand, other sources claimed the number of victims as high as 6,50,000.

Since everyone was asleep when the earthquake struck, it resulted in a huge loss of life. The earthquake lasted for 23 seconds and destroyed nearly 90 percent of the buildings in Tangshan.

Not only did the earthquakes occur, but the earthquake also resulted in several fire accidents and the leakage of toxic gases from several factories. Water and electricity were cut off, and railways and roads leading to the city were destroyed.

The 1976 Tangshan earthquake: What followed

A day after the violent earthquake, helicopters and planes began dropping food and medicine on the city. About 100,000 soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army were ordered to Tangshan, and many of them had to walk from Jinzhou, a distance of more than 180 miles. As the Chinese government was not prepared for such a disaster, nearly 30,000 medical staff were recalled, along with 30,000 construction workers.

The Chinese government, which prides itself on being self-sufficient, has rejected all offers of foreign relief aid. In the crucial first week after the crisis, many died due to a lack of medical care.

Soldiers and aid workers lacked the kind of heavy rescue training necessary to pull survivors efficiently from under the rubble. Looting was also an epidemic. More than 160,000 families were left homeless, and more than 4,000 children were orphaned.

