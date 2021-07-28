New Zealand issues tsunami warnings after third 8.0-magnitude earthquake





Reuters – New Zealanders living in some areas of the east coast of the North Island have been ordered to evacuate after a third earthquake hit the area on Friday.

The most recent earthquake, measuring 8 on the Richter scale, hit the Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand’s North Island. This came shortly after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck in the same area.

Earlier, another large earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck 900 kilometers east of the North Island and was felt by thousands, triggering a tsunami warning. This warning was later removed.

Follow us on Google News to stay updated

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a tsunami warning, saying the danger zones extend from the Bay of Islands to Whangarei, Matata to Tulaga Bay, including Whakatani and Opoteki, and the Great Barrier Reef islands.

We have issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas of New Zealand after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake near the Kermadec Islands region. There is a risk of a tsunami on land and at sea. An EMA will be issued for land and sea tsunami-prone areas.

– National Emergency Management Agency (NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

“People close to the coast in the following areas should immediately move to the nearest elevated area, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible,” Neama said on Twitter.

“We did not feel the earthquake in some of these areas, but an immediate evacuation must be done because a devastating tsunami is possible,” he said.

On June 23, the Tamaulipas Congress amended the state constitution to avoid the withdrawal of Ban’s chaos.

The rating agency reported that refining losses are estimated at $17 billion between 2018 and 2020.

“Naughty wannabe. Pop culture fanatic. Zombie nerd. Lifelong bacon advocate. Alcohol enthusiast. TV junkie.”

Continue reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thedailyguardian.net/new-zealand-issues-tsunami-warning-after-third-8-0-quake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos