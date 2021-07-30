Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.1 earthquake – North Pacific Ocean, 51 km west of Melcor Ocampo del Balsas, Mexico, on 2021-07-29 18:04:42 (Hora de México)





An average earthquake of magnitude 5.1 at a depth of 23 km

An average 4.4-magnitude earthquake hits 50 km northwest of Melcor Ocampo del Palsas, Mexico, early in the evening.

4.4 earthquake July 29 6:04 pm (GMT -5)

Just 19 minutes ago, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred near Melcor Ocampo del Balsas, Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, Mexico. The tremor was recorded in the early evening of Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 6:04 pm local time, at an average depth of 127 km below the surface of the earth. The event was presented by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), a The first seismological agency in include cities or towns close to the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as there was a very weak shaking, Artega (10500 inhabitants) located 8 km from the epicenter, Tompicatio de Ruiz (population 2,800) 14 km La Mira Tompicatio (pop. 14500) 32 km Buenos Aires (population 9900) 42 km Guacamayas (population 38000) 45 km, La Orilla (20100) 47 km, Melchor Ocampo del Balsas (population 79,200) 50 kilometers away, and Nueva Italia de Ruiz (population 32,500) at 75 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Jul 29, 2021 23:04:42 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: 2021-07-29 18:04:42 (Hora de México) Strength: 5.1 Depth: 23.0 km Latitude/Longitude at the epicenter : 17.93°N/102.7°W (North Pacific Ocean, Mexico) Nearest volcano: Colima (25 km/16 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 15 km (9 mi) south of La Manzanilla (population: 145) –> See nearby earthquakes ! 51 km (31 mi) west of La Orella (population: 20,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 51 km (32 mi) west of Melcor Ocampo del Palsas (population: 79,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) west of Guacamayas (population: 38000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 64 km (40 mi) southwest of Arteaga (center) (population: 10,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 95 km (59 mi) southwest of La Mira Tompicatio (pop: 14500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 126 km (78 mi) west of Zihuatanejo (population: 67,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 134 km (83 mi) southwest of Apatzanjan (population: 99,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 182 km (113 mi) south of Colima (population: 137,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 412 km (256 mi) WSW of Mexico City (Population: 12,294,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 29.3 °C (85 °F), Humidity: 72%, Wind: 4 m/s (8 knots) From raw data source W: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power: 2.8 × 1012 joules (783 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT) More information

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.123 km Mexico: 41 Km Al SUROESTE De LA MIRA, MICHSSN Not known / Close to Ciudad Guzman, Jalisco, Mexico Vulcano Discovery 4.935 kmMICHOACAN, MEXICOEMSC 4.935 km25 Km WSW of Arteaga, Mexico USGS 4 user reports for this earthquake

Ciudad Guzman Jalisco (214 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /very weak shaking (MMI II) /horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: The shaking was horizontal, very weak but still noticeable. | One user found this interesting.

Villa de Alvarez, Colima / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 seconds: slight swing back and forth … on the 8th floor of the building | One user found this interesting.

Uruapan, Michoacan / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Ciudad Guzman Jalisco (211 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

