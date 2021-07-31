Loma Linda ‘Advanced’ 16-storey Hospital to Open Next Week – Redlands Daily Facts





What has more than 260,000 square feet of windows and glass walls, 116 miles of plumbing, two emergency water supplies and four generators capable of providing 10 megawatts of power?

A new symbol of “hope,” proponents say. Really great.

Much has been spent on the new 16-story, $1.5 billion hospital building in Loma Linda, which is scheduled to open on August 8.

Dennis and Carol Troisch’s medical campus, home to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, is 16 stories tall and, according to officials, is the second tallest hospital in the state in Loma Linda on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo by Terry Pearson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Dennis and Carol Troisch’s new 268-foot medical campus will house Loma Linda University Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, and will be the second tallest hospital in California. The new structure will also be the second tallest building in San Bernardino County.

With 5,100 concrete trucks in the floors and 27,000 tons of steel, the building will be the heaviest building per square foot in North America, excluding military installations, all resting on 126 core insulation to protect it from earthquakes.

Designed to remain relatively stable during a seismic event, Keri Heinrich, CEO of Loma Linda University Health Hospitals, called the structure “the elegant Sherman Reservoir.”

The new Loma Linda Hospital building built on an earthquake protection system, shown here under construction in 2017 (file photo by Stan Lim, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

But what Dennis and Carol Troach Medical Center’s campuses for health care mean in the area may have more weight.

Loma Linda Health University is known for its specialization in complex cases, I think the ’80s baboon bay heart transplant, “and what this building does, is offer capabilities we didn’t have before,” Heinrich said.

Building towers over the area from the northwest corner of Anderson Street and Barton Road next to two of the oldest provider hospitals. There is a five-story base, with an expansion of the adjacent children’s facility rising to nine stories, and a new adult hospital rising an entire 16 stories.

The new adult facility will contain 320 licensed beds and will replace the old cloverleaf-shaped facility built in 1967, which currently has 371 beds. An old building that no longer meets government seismic standards for inpatient care will become an outpatient facility.

At 7 a.m. on August 8, the Campus Street emergency department will close, and a new adult and pediatric emergency department on Barton Street will open. Patients will also be transferred to the new building that day.

The Children’s Tower will add 84 beds to the Children’s Hospital with a total of 364 beds for young patients.

Dennis and Carol Troesh’s 16-story medical campus in Loma Linda, shown here on July 24, 2021, is one of the tallest buildings in San Bernardino County. Home to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, the building is scheduled to open to the public on August 8 (Photo by Jennifer Eyre, Redlands Daily Facts/SCNG)

The largest unit in the hospital is the maternity ward in San Manuel Band of Mission Indians on the fifth floor.

LLUH and the tribe have a long history dating back a century when a doctor, Lyra George, visited the preserve to deliver babies and provide other care.

Behind Troesh’s $100 million donation, which helped kick-start fundraising for the project, San Manuel’s $25 million gift was the second largest.

More than 40,000 donors contributed $476 million as part of the largest Loma Linda fundraiser, over $225 million of which went directly to construction costs.

About $165 million to expand the pediatric facility came from two government proposals to help children’s hospitals that voters have experienced in the past 20 years.

Jeremy Hubbard, an IT employee at LLUH, said he contributed about $5,000 to the project.

“It’s an opportunity to contribute financially to a tangible symbol of the direct effects on our community in terms of providing space for hope, and perhaps healing,” he said.

The 16-story Dennis and Carol Troesh medical campus at Loma Linda University Health is seen here under construction January 25, 2019. The building is one of the tallest hospitals in San Bernardino County, and one of the tallest in the state. It is scheduled to open to the public on August 8, 2021 (Photo by Cindy Yamanaka, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

Heinrich said the thing he was most proud of was that every room was private and that every room had sleeping furniture for the family.

“This is part of the recovery,” said Heinrich, “so that your loved ones are by your side and, in fact, can have some rest while they are with you.”

The new hospital will nearly double the number of operating theaters from 11 to 20 and two hybrid rooms – which combine the capabilities of a traditional operating room with high-tech imaging.

Heinrich said that the hybrid operating rooms would allow staff to “photograph procedures in ways that we were unable to do in-hospital.” “It will greatly enhance our capabilities to perform very complex surgeries.”

Each operating room in the new facility is larger than the largest operating room in the current hospital, which will allow space for staff to bring in high-tech equipment. The rooms are also designed for teaching, allowing space for residents and others to observe the proceedings.

LLUH currently employs more than 17,000 people, and moving from a half-million-square-foot hospital to a million-square-foot hospital means hiring more workers.

Heinrich said the building meant “new jobs, new job opportunities, more doctors, and more nurses.” “I would have hired every nurse I could get by now.”

Heinrich said the shortage of medical professionals has only grown in the interior region since the coronavirus pandemic began.

He said many doctors decided to retire early saying “I just finished, I’m tired, and I don’t want to go back.”

If there is another increase in COVID-19 after the new hospital opens, the original Alfalfa Hospital can be returned to inpatient service.

“We’ll have facility capacity in ways we didn’t have before and make a significant impact on our ability to handle more patients in emergencies,” he said.

The problem is that there are not enough staff.

“That’s the limiting factor, watching the COVID numbers go up, what we’re all afraid of right now, employees have been very affected by the latest round of COVID cases, and they haven’t fully recovered from that,” Heinrich said.

Hubbard said he believes the new facility could be a magnet for bringing more medical professionals to the area.

Compared to the old building “It only inspires you when you come to work in a new place, it’s new, it’s cutting-edge.”

The design of the building also considers the welfare of the staff including the glass entrance along the operating rooms.

“For the first time ever, staff, when moving between operating rooms, will be able to see sunlight,” Heinrich said. “This is actually good for mental health.”

He added that the 260,000 square feet of glass in the building also helps with healing, so all patient rooms have “cool” windows.

“Patients on the 15th, 14th, 13th and 12th floors have great views of the mountains to the north and of course similar views to the south,” said Heinrich. “But in the winter when there is snow on the mountains – this is a beautiful hotel room.”

The default tape will be cut on August 6. Information: lluh.org/newhospital.

