Saunders vs. Earthquakes, full-time: Seattle falls home





For the first time this year, Seattle Sounders can reasonably be said to be in a bit of a slump. Not only did their loss to Sporting KC on Sunday go to 14 consecutive home games unbeaten, it was the most lopsided home loss of the Brian Schmitzer era as well as their second loss in three matches.

However, the Sounders are in a much better position than Saturday’s opponent. The San Jose Earthquakes have not won in 11 games, a streak that began with their loss to the Sounders on May 12 that puts them just one point ahead of last-placed Austin FC. On the plus side, the earthquakes stabilized the ship somewhat after losing 6 of 7 and now tied for four in a row. This is actually the longest undefeated streak since 2019, no matter how weak it is.

The Sounders will try to avoid a losing streak at home in two games for the first time since 2019, when they fell to Portland Timbers and Sporting KC in back-to-back matches. They should be a little closer to full power than they have been in recent weeks with Alex Roldan being given the choice after returning from the Gold Cup.

The Sounders have been undefeated in 14-game losing streaks against San Jose (8-0-6) dating back to September 2015, the longest unbeaten streak by one team over another in the MLS. 14 matches equals the Sounders’ longest playing period against any opponent in the club’s MLS history (14 games in a row against Chivas USA from 2009-2014). Raul Ruídias has scored five goals in three home games against the Earthquakes in the MLS, and has scored at least once in all three matches. Ruedias could become the first Sounders player to score in four consecutive home games against a single opponent. He has six goals in seven games all the time against COEX. Chris Wondolofsky has scored 12 goals against Seattle in his career, and tied with Robbie Keane for the most goals he’s scored in a MLS game against the Sounders. Eight of Wondolowski’s 12 goals against the Sounders came in Seattle. No other visiting player has scored more than four goals at Lumen Field in MLS play.

Seattle

Out: Nico Lodeiro (knee surgery), Jordi Delem (anterior cruciate ligament rupture), Jordan Morris (anterior cruciate ligament rupture), Stefan Frye (left knee sprain/blood clot), Noho (left muscle strain), Christian Roldan ( USA), Abdullah Sissoko (Patellar tendinitis), Brad Smith (hamstring strain)

Question: Will Bruin (knee meniscus surgery)

San Jose:

Out: Jacob Akanerig (lower left leg), Matt Bersano (left knee), Carlos Fierro (suspension), Benji Kikanovic (right thigh), Tommy Thompson (left knee), Jackson Yoel (international duty).

Question: Eric Remedy (lower right leg)

Referee: Kevin Stott. Ast. Referee 1: Chris Elliott; Ast. Referee 2: T.J. Zabloki; Fourth official: Matthew Franz; Video Assistant Referee: Carol Ann Chenard. Ast. Video Technique: Joshua Patlack.

Match time / kick-off time: Saturday, 2:08 p.m. PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online broadcasting: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in market), ESPN + (affiliate link, out of market), Locast.org

Local English TV: JOEtv (Costigan, Keeler, Frye)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle (Costigan, Keeler, Frye)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle

world tv

Balkans: Arena Sport

Belgium and Luxembourg: eleven sports

Bulgaria: Max Sport

Cypress: CYTA VISION

Czech Republic: Nova Sport

Germany: SportDigital

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

Georgia: Silk Sport

India: Discovery Eurosport

Latin America (excluding Brazil): ESPN Latin America

Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands

Russia: Okko Sport Southeast

Asia and Oceania: beIN SPORTS

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa

Taiwan: Sportcast

Turkey and Azerbaijan: Saran Sport

UK and Ireland: Premier Sports / Free Sports

This is Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes. Watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not affect editorial content, although Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sounderatheart.com/2021/7/31/22600721/seattle-sounders-san-jose-earthquakes-live-stream-game-time-tv-schedule-lineups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

