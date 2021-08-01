Earthquake Info: Light Mag. Earthquake 4.6 – 84 km southwest of Santa Barbara, de Potosi Province, Bolivia, on August 1 11:26 am (GMT -4)





A 4.6-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 227 km

August 1 15:30 UTC: First to arrive: GFZ in 4 minutes. Aug 1 15:32: Volume has been recalculated from 4.5 to 4.6. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 241.0 to 227.0 km (150 to 141 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 6.2 km (3.9 mi) toward E.

Updated Sunday, August 1, 2021, 15:36

An average 4.6-magnitude earthquake hits 84 km southwest of Santa Barbara, Bolivia, in the morning

Earthquake 4.6 August 1 11:26 am (GMT -4)

A moderate to deep earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was reported in the morning near Santa Barbara, de Potosi Province, Bolivia, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake struck on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 11:26 am local time in Medium to great depth 227 km. The strength of the earthquake may have dampened its great relative depth below the surface, making it feel weak in absolute terms. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the quake with a magnitude of 4.6, and according to preliminary calculations, we do not expect many people to feel the earthquake and it did not cause any damage. In San Cristobal de Liebes (pop 75, 62 km), Santa Barbara (pop 2400, 84 km), Tupiza (pop 22200, 101 km), the earthquake may not have been felt. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these things change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: August 1, 2021 15:26:19 UTC – local time at the epicenter: August 1 11:26 am (GMT-4) Magnitude: 4.6 Depth: 227.0 km Latitude/Longitude epicenter: 21.38°S 66.69°W (Departamento de Potosi, Bolivia) Nearest volcano: Uturuncu (111 km/69 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 62 km (38 mi) ESE from San Cristobal de Lipez (Potosi) (population: 75) -> See Earthquakes nearby! 84 km (52 ​​mi) southwest of Santa Barbara (Potosi) (population: 2,430) -> See nearby earthquakes! 101 km (63 mi) west of Tubiza (Sud Chichas, Potosi) (population: 22,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 138 km (86 mi) northwest of Villazon (Modesto Omisto, Potosi) (population: 30,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 204 km (127 mi) west of Tarija (population: 159,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 222 km (138 mi) southwest of Potosi (Potosi) (population: 141,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 222 km (138 mi) southwest of Potosi (Potosi) (population: 141,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 285 km (177 mi) northwest of Bermejo (Aniceto Arce, Tarija) (population: 35,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! m (337 miles) southwest of Santa Cruz (population: 1,364,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 5.5°C (42°F), Humidity: 25%, Wind: 4 m/s (8 knots) N Raw data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing power : 5 x 1011 joules (139 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thanks! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.6227 km south of Bolivia GFZ 4.6231 km Potosi, Bolivia 4.6230 km 62 km SW grabbed from Atocha, Bolivia USGS User reports of this earthquake (1)

Cochabamba (449.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

