Rescue a killer whale stranded on an island off the coast of British Columbia





TORONTO – A killer whale stranded on the shore of an Alaskan island near British Columbia has been rescued with the help of wildlife officials and the crew of a passing ship.

NOAA Fisheries, the US federal agency responsible for marine conservation, received word from a stranded orca around 9 a.m. Thursday after a private ship spotted a whale nearby. NOAA Fisheries spokeswoman Julie Fair told CTVNews.ca in an email Sunday that the whale was stuck on a rocky beach on the eastern side of Prince of Wales, located in the Alaska Panhandle near the coast of British Columbia.

At that time, the six-meter whale was about 1.5 meters above the tide line. A high tide was expected around 5:30 p.m. The whale was also vocalizing the entire time it was stranded, and other orcas were spotted in the vicinity.

“The marine mammal experts at NOAA Fisheries decided to take a wait-and-see approach, with the hope that with the next tide, the killer whale could float again and be able to leave the shore area,” Fahr said.

Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) allowed the ship’s crew to pump seawater into the whale in order to keep the whale wet and keep birds away until the arrival of Alaskan Wildlife Soldiers and an officer from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The tide began to appear around 2 pm and by 3 pm the tide had risen high enough that the whale could float.

“(Our officer and our soldiers) said she moved a little slowly at first and got to know a little bit before she swam away,” Veer said.

With the help of researchers at Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the killer whale has been identified as T146D, a small 13-year-old killer whale from the “West Coast Transit” group.

Some observers on social media have speculated that the whale may have been stranded by the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that shook parts of Alaska on Wednesday, but Fair says there is no evidence that the quake played any role.

“The earthquake was a thousand miles away in the Aleutian Islands, and this drift occurred in southeast Alaska,” Fair said. “Live chains of whales, including killer whales, are unusual but do happen from time to time.”

It seems to have happened and Aroon says there is no mark on her pod. People are pouring water on it. Unfortunately, she hit herself on the rocks while trying to get off the beach. The good news is that the tide is coming. pic.twitter.com/HW8v9zK6Ld

– Tara Nelson (@neilson_tara) July 29, 2021

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/killer-whale-stranded-on-island-near-b-c-coast-rescued-1.5531326 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos