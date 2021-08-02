Skytree in Tokyo offers unparalleled views of the Olympic city





TOKYO – At 2,080 feet tall, the Tokyo Skytree is the tallest tower in the world. Taking the elevator two-thirds of the way up is an experience in itself. At the top, 360-degree views show the most populous metro in the world.

“The view I recommended is the sunset in Tokyo from the Tokyo Skytree,” says Masa Yamato, director of the public relations team at Tokyo Skytree.

Built in 2012, the tower has two observation decks and is equipped with an earthquake resistor that can absorb 50% of the earthquake’s energy.

USA Jade Carey wins gold in women’s floor exercise

If 400 meters is not enough, Skytree will test the height you can reach. “You can enjoy a different view every day and depending on the season,” Yamato says. More unique views encourage visitors to look down. “There is a glass place, you can look through through the glass window. It’s a very scary place,” says Mari Hirata, from Tokyo City Tourism.

The elevation also serves a purpose as it is the main broadcasting tower for television and radio in the area.

Over the course of nine years, it has left over 40 million visitors feeling amazed. “Most of the visitors are from China, the second from the USA,” Yamato says.

Don’t frustrate her: after falling, busy Hassan gets gold

Always looking to blend past and future, the new Wish Tree display encourages visitors to write down their dreams. A true beacon of technology, pride and hope for a better tomorrow.

“When you go up, you feel the city from a very high view,” says Hirata.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.counton2.com/japan-2020/tokyos-skytree-offers-unmatched-views-of-olympic-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos