Casper firefighters respond to a possible gas leak during an earthquake

Casper, Yu. Several Casper Fire EMS management crews were responding to a gas leak report when Sunday night’s earthquake occurred, according to engineer and media officer Andrew Sundell.

“How about this earthquake?” Sundel said at a news briefing Monday morning. “I don’t know if anyone felt the earthquake. We didn’t. … If any of you felt it, let us know.”

The USGS shows that a 3.7-magnitude earthquake occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. Sunday about 21 miles east of Casper and about five miles north of Glenrock. The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of about 11.3 km.

When the earthquake struck, Sundell said, Casper Fire EMS Engine 1, Rescue 1, and Engine 2 were all responding to a reported gas leak.

“Needless to say we didn’t hear that slight earthquake,” he said.

According to the Michigan Tech seismology site, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake is classified as a “minor” earthquake: “Often felt, but only [causing] Minor damage.” The site estimates that there are 30,000 such earthquakes around the world each year.

Sundell took the opportunity Monday morning to talk about earthquake safety, directing people to ready.gov for information on what to do in an emergency and how to prepare for it in advance.

Ready.gov says people should take action to protect themselves immediately in the event of an earthquake:

If you are in a car, stop and park. Set the parking brake, if you’re in bed, turn your face down and cover your head and neck with a pillow, if you’re outside, stay outside, away from buildings, if you’re inside, stay inside, don’t run outside and avoid doorways.

Sundel noted that people should also prepare plans in the event of an emergency such as an earthquake, fire or flood. An important part of such plans, he said, is to create a meeting point for family members. If a family member loses a cell phone, breaks their phone, or can’t contact other family members remotely, Sundel said having a meeting point where everyone can gather when it’s safe to do so can be invaluable.

Sundel also suggested people build emergency kits that include food and water. He said that people should have one gallon of water per person per day and that such kits should contain water for at least two days. He said people should also have enough non-perishable food items for at least three days.

Ready.gov recommends the following for emergency groups:

Disaster essential kit

To assemble your kit, store items in airtight plastic bags and place the entire disaster supply kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

A basic emergency kit can include the following recommended items:

• Water (one gallon per person per day for several days for drinking and sanitation)

• Food (at least three days of non-perishable food)

Battery or manual radio and NOAA weather radio with tone alert

• Flashlight

• First aid bag

• Extra batteries

• Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help purify polluted air)

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to hold in place)

• Wet towels, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

• A wrench or pliers (to turn off the utility)

• Manual can opener (for food)

• Local Maps

• A mobile phone with chargers and a spare battery

Extra emergency supplies

Consider adding the following items to your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs:

• Masks (for each person from the age of two years and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes to disinfect surfaces

• Prescription medicines

• Over-the-counter medicines such as pain relievers, anti-diarrheal medicines, antacids or laxatives

• Prescription glasses and contact lens solution

• Baby formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and nappy rash cream

• Pet food and extra water for your pet

• Cash or traveller’s cheques

• Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identity and bank account records kept electronically or in a portable waterproof container

• A sleeping bag or a warm blanket for each person

• Complete change of clothes for your climate and durable shoes

• Fire extinguisher

• Matches in a waterproof container

• Feminine and personal hygiene items

• Towel sets, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

• paper and pen

• Children’s books, games, puzzles or other activities

Sundell said the Casper Fire-EMS Division’s A Platoon made 20 emergency service calls on Sunday, none of which were considered MSI (the most significant incident).

The morning briefing can be accessed via the Facebook page of the City of Casper Fire-EMS department:

