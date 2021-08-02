A Georgia Medical College physician to lead the FBI’s medical oversight program – Jaguar





Amado Alejandro Baez, professor and vice president of operational medicine in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia, has been appointed chief physician for the FBI’s Medical Supervision Program in the Atlanta field office.

In this role, he focuses on the medical training of field agents and the support of these agents in tactical missions.

“The Georgia Medical College Division of Emergency Medicine Center for Operational Medicine has a longstanding relationship with the law enforcement community, and this program reinforces that,” says Bayes. “This program aims to further develop the FBI Atlanta Operational Medicine Program by enhancing training and operational support, so that we can deliver quality medicine to these FBI activities in the state of Georgia.”

Baez, who is trained in both emergency medicine and trauma critical care, has been director of the MCG Center for Operational Medicine since 2019, and is a recognized expert in prehospital, disaster, and operational medicine. He has nearly 25 years of experience in law enforcement and rigorous medicine operations, practicing medicine in environments where resources are scarce.

He helped found the Harvard Institute of Operational Medicine while serving as Assistant Director of Emergency Medicine Hospital Services at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School. Baez and his colleagues succeeded in getting the Massachusetts State Police, the Boston FBI, and SWAT teams, as well as EMS providers to train with, and began simulating high-risk mass casualty events such as mass shootings and bombings. Years later, when a bomb went off at the Boston Marathon, the response was perfect, he says.

During the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake, Baez worked with Dominican Republic and Haiti officials to build two field hospitals that eventually cared for about 5,000 people affected by the earthquake. His work was subsequently recognized by the Dominican and Haitian governments and the Pan American Health Organization.

Baez received his medical degree with honors from the Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriques Urena in Santo Domingo. Bayes came to the United States in 1999 to earn a Master of Science degree in healthcare and public health, both from New York Medical School. In 2002, he was accepted into the emergency medicine residency program at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and finished three years later as the first international physician to train there. He completed a trauma intensive care fellowship in 2006 at Harvard University.

The MCG Center for Operational Medicine opened in 2003 with staff and trainers including highly experienced emergency physicians, emergency management specialists, and paramedics with strong backgrounds in prehospital critical care, special military and law enforcement operations, disaster medicine, international humanitarian assistance and Wildlife. .

