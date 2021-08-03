



https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210802/un-tsunami-en-espana-la-ciencia-avala-la-posibilidad-y-aconseja-reevaluar-el-asunto-con-urgencia-1114697245.html

Tsunami in Spain? Science supports the possibility and advises that the matter be re-evaluated “urgently”

Tsunami in Spain? Science supports the possibility and advises that the matter be re-evaluated “urgently”

A study conducted by CSIC researchers was able to come to a surprising conclusion after analyzing the causes of the Lisbon earthquake that occurred … 08.02.2021, Sputnik Mundo

2021-08-02T14:26+0000

2021-08-02T14:26+0000

2021-08-02T14:26+0000

Spain

Portugal

Earthquake

tsunami

March

Costas

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content

https://cdnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1093495924_176:0:1744:882_1920x0_80_0_0_351488c7cd18e4a51eeda2aa3f6d494d.jpg

In Spain, it is not uncommon to see tsunamis on its coasts, but they were there. Altogether, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), there have been several tsunamis on the Spanish coasts, the last of which was in 2003. However, there is no doubt that the one that made the greatest impact on the Iberian Peninsula was the tsunami that occurred in Portugal in The middle of the eighteenth century, the impact of which reached Spain and its severity ranked first in the list given by IGN. Over time, the possible causes arising from this earthquake have been studied (most of them suggested alternative tectonic sources) but so far neither the magnitude of the earthquake nor the magnitude of the tsunami have been replicated. Scientists from the Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM) in Barcelona, ​​u200bu200bof the Natural Resources Region of the Supreme Council of Sciences (CSIC), were able to determine the causes that caused the earthquake of 1755. According to their conclusions, it was a reverse fault located in the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula that caused the earthquake. s. Likewise, the study was able to conclude that there are currently “active faults similar to those caused by the 1755 earthquake” that can lead to earthquakes on the Spanish coast with “potential impacts greater than previously thought.” Therefore, the study researchers concluded that the earthquake and tsunami risks associated with these structures “must be urgently reassessed.” In 1755, a tsunami shook the land of Lisbon. The strong earthquake was felt throughout the Iberian Peninsula, as well as in some regions of France and Italy, until it reached Hamburg. Thousands of victims were killed in Portugal, Spain and North Africa, causing huge economic damage. For this reason, it is considered one of the most devastating natural events in the history of Europe.

Portugal

Sputnik Mondo

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Mondo

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

News

es_ES

Sputnik Mondo

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1093495924_372:0:1548:882_1920x0_80_0_0_b4ccc637be261ded41ecc05ac547f925.jpg

Sputnik Mondo

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Mondo

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Portugal, earthquake, tsunami, sea, coasts

A study by CSIC researchers came to a surprising conclusion after analyzing the causes of the 1755 Lisbon earthquake, which affected southern Spain and northern Africa.

In Spain, it is not uncommon to see tsunamis on its coasts, but they were there. Altogether, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), there were several tsunamis on the Spanish coast, the last of which was in 2003. However, undoubtedly, the greatest impact on the Iberian Peninsula was the tsunami that occurred in Portugal in the mid-18th century , whose impact reached Spain and whose intensity is ranked as the highest in the world. List provided by IGN.

Over time, the possible causes arising from this earthquake have been studied (most of them suggested alternative tectonic sources), but so far neither the magnitude of the earthquake nor the magnitude of the tsunami have been repeated.

Scientists from the Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM) in Barcelona, ​​affiliated with the Natural Resources Region of the Supreme Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). I managed to determine the causes that caused the earthquake of 1755. According to their conclusions, it was a reverse fault located in the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula, which caused the earthquake.

“The earthquake, in addition to the subsequent series of fires and tsunami, almost completely destroyed the Portuguese capital and seriously affected neighboring regions such as Cadiz and Huelva,” the International Committee of the Red Cross (CSIC) said in a statement.

Similarly, the study was able to conclude that there are currently “active faults similar to those caused by the 1755 earthquake” that can cause earthquakes on the Spanish coast with “potential impacts greater than previously thought”. Therefore, the study researchers concluded that the earthquake and tsunami risks associated with these structures “must urgently be reassessed.”

In 1755, a tsunami rocked the territory of Lisbon. The strong earthquake was felt throughout the Iberian Peninsula, as well as in some regions of France and Italy, until it reached Hamburg. Thousands of victims were killed in Portugal, Spain and North Africa, causing severe economic damage. For this reason, it is considered one of the most devastating natural events in the history of Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smallcapnews.co.uk/tsunami-in-spain-science-supports-the-possibility-and-advises-that-the-matter-be-re-evaluated-urgently/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos