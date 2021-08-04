After 8.2 earthquake, Alaska volcano under watch for possible ‘explosive activity’





An earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale on Wednesday, July 28, hit the Alaskan Peninsula, raising fears of an impending tsunami. Another possible cause of the disaster is the great Sitkin volcano, which geologists are currently watching.

Since January, the volcano, located in the Central Aleutian Islands in eastern Alaska, has been showing symptoms of increased activity and rising surface temperatures.

Especially explosive explosion

After an explosive eruption in late May, the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) raised the warning level for Great Sitkin. According to initial accounts, the volcano released an ash cloud 15,000 feet high into the sky.

According to geologists, the volcano’s “turmoil” is ongoing, and the Great Sitkin is being monitored for another possible eruption.

Stimulation of seismic movements

According to AVO, a large earthquake swarm rocked the volcano late Sunday, August 1, but seismic activity has since decreased.

The volcano’s light steam emissions, which stands at approximately 5,709 feet, were also seen by satellites traveling over the island.

According to AVO, “The current phase of instability may lead to further explosive activity or lava effusion. This is not specific, and there is a possibility that the discontent will return to normal levels. Local seismic and infrasound sensors, satellite data, webcams, And distant lightning and infrasound networks are all watching over the Great Sitkin Volcano.”

Possible Sitkin Cover

Adak, the next town, is about 26 miles away and has about 300 people. Both Adak and Great Sitkin are part of the Aleutian Islands, an archipelago of 69 islands that borders the Bering Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

At least 14 volcanic islands form the northern boundary of the Pacific Ring of Fire. And Great Sitkin isn’t the only volcano in Alaska that’s being monitored for signs of trouble.

Semisubochnoy volcano, which was rocked by a series of earthquakes over the weekend, has also been put on volcanic watch.

Small eruptions occur in the volcano’s northern crater, according to AVO. Ash clouds were seen up to 10,000 feet above sea level.

“Small eruptions may occur without warning and may not be detected by infrasound area sensors due to cloudy weather conditions,” AVO warned. The Aleutian Islands may be another cause of concern for the US state.

Underwater caldera

According to the American Geophysical Union, six of the archipelago’s volcanoes may be part of a larger underwater caldera.

There is evidence that the volcanoes of Carlisle, Cleveland, Herbert, Cagamel, Tana, and Ulyag are fed by larger sources than previously assumed.

“Everything we’re looking at is aligned with the caldera at this site,” said Diana Roman, a co-author on the research on the potentially supervolcano.

Last month, scientists issued a warning about the need to monitor the world’s giant volcanoes for signs of volcanic eruption.

According to an expert involved in the study, there are no agreed-upon signs of an impending super eruption, which should change immediately.

“Careful observation of these systems is essential to better understanding the processes operating in the depths of the volcano,” said Dr. George Cooper from Cardiff University’s School of Earth and Environmental Sciences.

