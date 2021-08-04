July was “doozi” month for earthquake country





The USGS’ Yellowstone Volcano Observatory recorded more than 1,000 earthquakes during the entire month of July, and seismologists say most of these have roots not in magma but in water.

In the monthly update, observatory scientists report that at least 1,008 earthquakes occurred in the national park during the entire month of July — the largest number of earthquakes recorded in Yellowstone since June 2017 when officials recorded more than 1,100 events.

“It’s been a month of earthquakes in Yellowstone during July,” Michael Poland, a geophysicist and the science in charge at Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, said in a monthly update video for the observatory.

Activity last month has been grouped together into swarms, mostly made up of 12 to 40 events, although one swarm under Yellowstone Lake reported an impressive 764 earthquakes. The squadron began on July 16, although its activity waned over the following days.

However, this outburst of activity does not reflect the activity of molten rock in the “earthquake country”.

“These earthquakes are not related to magma movement as might be assumed because, of course, Yellowstone has been declared to be a volcanic structure,” Poland told AccuWeather. “Yellowstone also has a huge amount of groundwater, and that’s from all the snow that’s falling in that area. This is the highest average area in the Rockies, and it’s completely riddled with pre-existing faults.”

As the underground pore space absorbs dissolved groundwater, it increases pressure on those nearby faults and can cause them to fail.

“We usually see lots and lots of earthquakes when the snow melts or falls to the ground and interacts with these faults,” Poland said. “This is what caused the earthquakes. The last real big month for earthquakes was back in June of 2017.”

More than 2,400 earthquakes were triggered in a swarm that lasted for three months beginning in June 2017, and that was the second largest swarm in the park. The largest swarm was another three-month event during 1985 and included more than 3,000 earthquakes.

FILE – In this October 8, 2018, file photo, Emigrant Peak is seen rising over Paradise Valley and the Yellowstone River near Emigrant, Montana. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

While they come in great numbers, these types of earthquakes are relatively small compared to their molten rock counterparts. The largest earthquake of the 2017 series of events that ran from June to September reached M4.4. Last July, the largest M3.6 earthquake was under Yellowstone Lake on July 16.

Typically, the strength of these earthquakes ranges from M1 to the transverse M4, which means that low-lying earthquakes may not be felt at all.

Scientists are able to separate earthquakes associated with snowmelt from earthquakes associated with magma by looking at the environment around the site.

Poland pointed out that “if these were volcanic earthquakes, we would witness other changes.” “We will see different types of earthquakes, different frequencies of vibration, and we will also see other changes, for example, deformation of the Earth.”

He added that if the magma was moving toward the surface, it would move the rock out of the way and it would be reflected back off the surface. Other changes that may indicate magmatic activity would be changes in thermal emissions or gas emissions. The observatory noted that none of these indicators were found that could indicate that the earthquakes were related to magma.

Visitors at Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, May 1, 2021 (AP Photo/Iris Samuels)

These earthquakes can occur in areas other than Yellowstone as well, such as the Sierra Nevada, for example. And since snowmelt is a large part of the cause, there may be a seasonal approximation.

“We can see earthquakes of a rather seasonal nature that are associated with thaw and recharge that thaw gives groundwater systems,” Poland said. “The same thing happens in the Cascades. Mount Hood often sees earthquakes and swarms of earthquakes that occur roughly around the time all the seasonal thaw enters the groundwater system.”

He added that it is currently unclear whether climate change and changing snow masses will have an effect on the frequency of these types of earthquakes, noting that although there is a change in the amount of snow falling in Yellowstone, there is a delicate balance regarding whether there is Error. She was ready to fail.

