Olympic Games: track records broken, earthquake prompted to change time of Golden Football Match





By: Associated Press, KXAN Staff

Published: August 4, 2021 / 10:17AM MDT / Update: August 4, 2021 / 11:59AM MDT

TOKYO (AP/KXAN) – Here are some of the Olympic Games’ hottest titles.

An earthquake strikes off the coast of Japan

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit the east coast of Japan and was felt by residents of Tokyo, the host city of the Olympics. The Nexstar Tokyo team reported feeling small tremors around 5:33 a.m. Tuesday Tokyo time. No major damage was reported.

Russia’s Romashina sets record with sixth Olympic gold

Russia’s Svetlana Romashina claimed her sixth Olympic gold medal in technical swimming, teaming up with Svetlana Kolisnichenko to win the duo at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. The Russians have been hot favorites in a sport they have dominated for more than two decades. Their last Olympic loss in technical swimming came at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Romashina tied with Russians Anastasia Davydova and Natalia Ishchenko with five gold medals each. Now, Romashina is in class herself.

Track records keep dropping at Tokyo Speed ​​Games

World records continue to fall on the right track at the Tokyo Olympics. A day after kicking off the men’s 400m hurdles with potentially one of the greatest races of all time, the women put in their own show. Sidney McLaughlin broke the world record and Dalilah Muhammad also broke it in a thrilling American finish 1-2 in the women’s 400 hurdles. The US women’s basketball and volleyball teams advanced to the semi-finals and the Japanese figure skaters won two more medals to complete the host nation’s dominance in the new event.

Teens dominate skateboarding

Japan’s 19-year-old Sakura Yosuzumi won the Olympic women’s Olympic event in skateboarding, cementing Japan’s dominance of the sport in her Olympic debut. The silver medal was won by Kokuna Hiraki, who at 12 became the youngest Japanese to ever win an Olympic medal.

Britain’s Sky Brown, 13, prevented the Japanese from sweeping the medal and took the bronze.

Yosozumi won a trick-filled first round with a score of 60.09, the only score to crash 60 in the event held at Ariake Urban Sports Park. She immediately built up pressure on the other seven contestants, and none of them were able to kick her out. Japanese skaters also took gold in the men’s and women’s street events in the first week of the Tokyo Games.

Canada and Sweden demand a time change for the women’s soccer final at the Olympics

The Swedish and Canadian women’s soccer teams requested that the gold medal match in Tokyo on Friday be moved to a different time due to the heat. The match is scheduled to take place at 11 am at the Olympic Stadium. Track and field events are also held at the venue. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s with high humidity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox21news.com/japan-2020/olympics-broken-track-records-an-earthquake-and-push-to-change-gold-medal-soccer-match-time/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos