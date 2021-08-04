Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 earthquake – Tasman Sea, 48 km north of Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3:51 am (GMT +12)





Wellington (48.2 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI V) Complex rotation (tilt in multiple directions) 15-20 seconds: I heard a big bump and then after about 5 seconds the room shook violently in all directions for about 10 seconds followed by a rolling motion for another 10 seconds. I’m on the 3rd floor (reported by our app)

42 km from Foxton, Horohinoa District, Manawatu and Wanganui (61.3 km NE) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV): Wakes up by waking the phone to feel a slight vibration. In East Wanganui!

Khor Al Rabie (104.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short

Khandallah, Wellington City, Wellington (40.4 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Borrero, Wellington (32.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Wellington (48.5 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds

Wellington (58.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) Complex movement difficult to describe 1-2 seconds: the bed is swaying.

Paraparaumu, Kapiti Coast District, Wellington (31.7 km E from epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking (reported by our app)

Borrero, Wellington (30.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Trentam (157.4 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] /very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I heard it after that I felt the need to move and heard the house creaking

Borrero, Wellington (35.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shake: this woke me up (reported by our app)

/ Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 sec: Very light house screeching like a strong gust of wind. but no wind

Porero (35.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Wellington / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 20-30 s: Woke us up. Noisy shaking things inside. It felt like a big one was built, but it didn’t!

Upper Hutt / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 s: Woke me up

Cooking Mount / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 10-15sec

Karuri. Wellington / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Hamilton/very weak vibration (MMI II)

Wellington CBD. Rydges Hotel. / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Woke me up. I’m on the seventh floor of the Rydges Hotel. I felt a moderate jolt and some swaying.

Paraparaumu / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral)

T Arrow Wellington / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10secs: Short swing and hotel squeak. It is not strong

Wellington Kingston (53 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 s: Large earthquake (reported by our app)

Waikana (36.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: clear sound approaching rumble before palpable shiver

Crofton Downs Wellington / Weak vibration (MMI III): Mild shaking

Johnsonville / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 seconds

Northland Wellington / Imperceptible: vibration and bed shaking

Waiuku, South Auckland (404.2 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible: I did not feel it but was woken up by a loud noise. We’re on thick mud so any shaking is muffled. (reported by our app)

Wellington / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Swinging Lateral (lateral) 2-5 sec

Waikana Beach / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Whanganui / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

JOHNSONVILL / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 1-2 seconds

Wellington (49.1 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 sec: Na

Mount Cook, Wellington (50.2 km SSE epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec: short, sharp tremor

Taranaki / Weak Shake (MMI III): I got an alert on my phone saying something about the earthquake

Tawa / I did not feel: the sound woke me up like a deep rumble

Whitby, Borrero / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 sec

Picton/moderate shaking (MMI V): Good, gentle tremor, lasting a few seconds. I woke up home.

Te Horo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 sec: Short shake. Swings but nothing moves on shelves etc. Didn’t feel aftershocks…not severe

Adelaide / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: small shaking, woke me up

Wellington, Miramar / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Borero Wellington (31.9 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short (reported by our app)

3 Rottburn Street (34.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): slight shaking, maybe 2 seconds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6353039/quake-felt-Aug-4-2021-Near-Wellington-Wellington-New-Zealand.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

