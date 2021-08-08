Do you feel a little shaking? No wonder if you live in a Wheatbelt in WA with recent earthquake ‘swarms’





While fires, floods, droughts and cyclones are extreme phenomena familiar to many Australians, earthquakes are the phenomenon that is becoming more common for those at the Wheatbelt in Western Australia.

Key points: The Wheatbelt belt of Western Australia is prone to earthquake swarms, and the swarms experience multiple earthquakes of relatively small size within a short period of time.

The area northeast of Perth has had about 100 small earthquakes in the past year and seven in the last week alone.

It may seem significant, but Dr Spiro Spiliopoulos, chief seismologist at Geoscience Australia, said this is not far from the norm for the region.

“We often see these swarms – a number of small earthquakes that happen very close to each other,” he said.

“This happened many years ago.”

Seven earthquakes were recorded in the Western Australian Wheatbelt over the course of one week in August. (

Supplied: Geoscience Australia

) Earthquakes are frequent but ‘very small’

This latest earthquake has seen a “swarm” of four tremors near Korda, two near Beacon and one near Meering over the past week.

However, unlike the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Meekring in 1968, Dr. Spiliopoulos said the swarms were much less severe.

“It was small earthquakes that a few people felt,” he said. ‘Biggest earthquake’ [near Koorda] It was 3.5 on the Richter scale, which is a very small size.”

In contrast to the 6.5-magnitude Meering earthquake in 1968, recent swarms have been nearing the 3.0-magnitude.

Supplied: Western Australia State Library

) Unique swarms for Wheatbelt, ACT

Dr. Spiliopoulos said seismologists do not yet know why earthquake swarms occur in this way.

“The Australian continent is in the middle of a moving plate, and this causes stresses in the plate.

“Where we get earthquakes from, and the types of earthquakes we get, depends on the local geology.”

North Canberra is also known to have experienced seismic swarms, but Dr Spiliopoulos said they are nothing compared to the number recorded in Western Australia.

The 1968 Meakring earthquake was the most significant earthquake in the region, with a magnitude of 6.5. (

ABC: Chris Lewis

) What is next is unknown

How long this particular swarm will last, Dr. Spiliopoulos could not be sure, because earthquakes cannot be predicted.

However, if it falls in an earthquake, Dr. Spiliopoulos said follow simple steps.

“Get down on the floor, hide and hold on to something.”

.

