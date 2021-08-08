BPI – Constantly reinventing itself at 170 – Manila Bulletin





In the year 170, the Bank of the Philippine Islands, the first bank in the Philippines and Asia, is still a tower of strength. Appropriately, Cardinal Jose Fuerte, Cardinal Advincula Jr., for BPI’s anniversary celebration, chose the tower – a feature shared in the emblems of the BPI, Archdiocese of Manila, and the cardinal’s personal coat of arms. the enemy. For BPI, the enemy consists of many natural and man-made disasters throughout its history – the Philippine Revolution of 1898, the Philippine-American War, World Wars I and II, the years of martial law, the 1990 Luzon earthquake, Mt. 1991. . The eruption of the Pinatubo volcano, the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the Taal eruptions, the giant typhoons that visited the country and now, COVID-19. Time and time again, BPI has invaded the enemy.

Observers noted that it was very appropriate that the anniversary mass, which was held on August 2 and attended online by hundreds of BPI officials and employees, was celebrated by the newly installed Archbishop of Manila. According to BPI President and CEO José Teodoro Limcaoco “TG” Limcaoco, himself the new president of BPI (just completed his 100th day in office), the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila (RCAM) has been a part of BPI from the start and continues to remain as the bank’s primary partner.

Cardinal Advincula took the opportunity to thank BPI, as part of the Ayala Group, and the entire business community as well, for the private sector response to COVID-19. Ayala (JAZA), launched the Ugnayan Project, which distributed P1 billion worth of gift certificates, through Caritas Manila, to approximately 5.3 million individuals in Metro Manila. The Cardinal quotes JAZA as saying: “This unprecedented gathering of so many businesses and families, providing assistance to the most vulnerable in our society speaks to the heart and generosity of the business community.”

Meanwhile, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno congratulated BPI for its innovative banking services and products but most of all for its significant contribution to supporting BSP’s drive for digitization and financial inclusion.

In his anniversary message, JAZA described BPI as an integral part of the Philippines story. In its early years, BPI, then known as El Banco Espanol Filipino de Isabela II, printed paper money in circulation in the Philippines. It was called Pesos Fuertes (strong peso). JAZA has attributed BPI’s longevity to a “culture of innovation, customer obsession, and reinvention”.

On its 170th anniversary, TG Limcaoco described BPI as “a bank in good shape.” He happily reported to BPI unibankers that BPI has recently been awarded the following awards: Best Sustainable Bank…..Best Trade Finance Bank…Best Investment Bank (by BPI Capital), Best SME Bank (by BPI Family), and hopefully Soon, The Best Bank in Corporate Social Responsibility (by BPI Foundation).

“It is important that after 170 years, we continue to adapt and reinvent ourselves, for our customers and key stakeholders,” said Lishawku. Going forward, BPI will focus on the following: 1. The digitization journey. 2. Customer service. 3. Sustainability. 4. Consumer banking services.

“BPI will strive to become the leading organization in the field of digitization by optimizing existing digital platforms and developing new ones so that BPI can meet all customer segments, every customer’s needs, and every customer journey can be met with the best digital tools and tools and the best customer experience.”

“Customer service is about reinventing ourselves – the way we think, the way we act, especially towards our customers. Let’s do it right. Let’s make it easy and let’s be kind.”

“Sustainability is about responsible banking and responsible operations. To be sustainable, BPI incorporates into the bank’s objectives the formula ESG pls E, where the last letter “E” stands for economic growth. Small entrepreneurs form the backbone of our economy and the more we support them through affordable loans, the more It’s better for our country. Finally, the Filipino consumer is the future of our country and the future of BPI. Demographic studies show that the middle class will grow in wealth and number in the future. BPI Family Bank has focused on retail banking and we will turn that focus to BPI.”

Breaking records

Hedlin Diaz set a new Olympic record by lifting 127 kg. Her cumulative weight of 224 kg for three attempts was also an Olympic record. President Duterte broke the Philippines record for the longest sauna by speaking for two hours and 46 minutes.

