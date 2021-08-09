The silent exodus of Haitians in Latin America





Haitian immigration roamed Latin America for a decade and reappeared in an inhospitable place: the jungle border between Colombia and Panama. Thousands of stranded immigrants have turned the Colombian municipality of Nicocle on a funnel path before entering the isthmus via the Darién Gap and continuing their journey through Central America to the north, with the United States as a desirable destination and Mexico as the new host land for that Caribbean nation’s migration. This crisis of unprecedented numbers has highlighted the pilgrimage of the population crossing the continent, while Haiti remains mired in another peak of instability, one another, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moss.

The authorities agree that both Colombia and Panama are only transit countries. Although the number of Haitians on that border pales in comparison to the Venezuelan diaspora, which is counted in the millions, it constitutes a constant flow of tens of thousands of illegal immigrants arriving not from the Caribbean but from the south of the continent, primarily. From Brazil and from Chile, where they fled after the 2010 earthquake. On this perilous route through the Darien River, one of the most dangerous forests in the world, they are accompanied to a lesser extent by Cubans, Asians and Africans, the so-called “extracontinental migration”.

They come from the porous border with Ecuador, and Megacion Colombia insists it’s not a new phenomenon but a historical influx that peaked at more than 35,000 people in a single year. However, the agency recognizes that the current numbers are “alarming,” which far exceed those precedents. So far this year, Panamanian authorities have registered 46,000 people across that border, 18,000 in July alone. Over 20,000 appear as Haitians, ranked first by a wide margin, followed by 8,000 Cubans. But the percentage is actually higher: Records show that 1,500 Brazilians and about 3,000 Chileans actually match the children of Haitians born in those countries, who welcomed the first waves of post-earthquake displacement, presumably under 11 years old.

The dense jungle of Panama has a dry season, from October to March, and it rains the rest of the year. Migrants usually cross the Darien River in the dry season to avoid additional dangers such as high rivers and muddy terrain, explains Santiago Paz, of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) from Panama. “This year, even in this rainy season in which we find ourselves, the flows continue to increase,” he warns.

Despite the frequent instability in Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, mass migration has an obvious cause: the devastating earthquake of January 12, 2010. Since then, Haitians have migrated to South America, primarily to Brazil, which was in That time at the moment when I was starving for manpower to build the infrastructures for the 2014 World Cup and the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics. They basically came to the South American giant through the northern states of Acre and Amazonas. As of August 2020, there were more than 143,000 people, with a strong presence in São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, on the border with Argentina. Most obtained permanent residency on humanitarian grounds, and Haitians became one of the largest communities of immigrants and refugees until they were overtaken by Venezuelans in 2018.

But the pandemic has reduced that flow. Without job opportunities and the economy stalled, many have tried to move to other countries and the number of residency and asylum applications has fallen, according to data from the Brazilian Ministry of Justice’s Immigration Department. In 2020, 6,613 asylum applications were registered, 40% less than the previous year.

Chile, which has a dynamic economy – at least in terms of macroeconomic numbers – has become the next destination for many of them. But in the past decade, Haitians who migrated to the Australian country have begun to leave, heading north, too. Although there are no official data, Carlos Figueroa, of the Service for Jesuit Immigrants (SJM), confirms the exodus. We have spoken with organizations in Chile and elsewhere in Latin America. Reports from the government of Nicaragua indicate that 76% of Haitians arriving in that country come from Chile. It is a fact,” says Figueroa, who works to advance the dignity and rights of migrants and refugees.

It is a trend that can be seen in Haitian society itself. Jean-Claude Pierre Boulle, a Haitian social worker who arrived in Chile in 2008, before large numbers began arriving in 2014-2015, confirms: “My citizens are heading to the borders of Mexico and the United States. Chile, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala and Honduras are making their way to Mexico” , explains Pierre Paul, human rights activist and member of the Haiti-Chile Reflection Space. Pierre Paul condemns that immigrants today take three to four years to obtain permanent residence in the country. “In Chile, it doesn’t take any other government institution that long to respond to a request,” he says.

According to official data, more than 1.4 million foreigners reside in Chile. The Haitian community accounts for 12.5% ​​and is third after Venezuelans (30.7%) and Peruvians (16.3%). According to the Jesuit Immigrant Service, more Haitians left the country than those who entered in 2019 and 2020 and in the first four months of 2021. It’s a trend not recorded since 2010.

Sociologist María Emilia Tejo, an academic at the University of Chile, asserted that for years foreigners were considered a pleasant place to live, but currently “there are people leaving, because the country produces fear,” according to their interviews. And the information they get from the Haitian community itself. For Tijoux, “Chilean society in general rates immigrants negatively” and “Haitian society in particular has been punished and subjected to abuse and mistreatment of all kinds”. Those who remain, he says, “know that they must resist the nationalist and racist way of being”.

Among the factors that have impeded the integration of Haitians into Chilean society, Figueroa, a Jesuit scholar of the Jesuit ministry, points to discrimination and difficulties in getting a decent job—they get jobs that tend to be precarious compared to other nationalities. and problems settling their papers, because the government requires a criminal record document that is particularly difficult for Haitians to obtain.

The new immigration flow to the North appears to be driven by friends and relatives who tell them about the benefits of living in developed countries such as the United States or Canada. But no one is explaining to them the enormous risks of the trip. In addition to thousands of kilometers of roads, the route includes armed groups, human trafficking and days of walking in a damp forest full of animals and insects. The International Organization for Migration is preparing a regional campaign in Creole, “parle verité” (tell the truth), with testimonies warning of the dangers they face.

The Darien Corridor, between Colombia and Panama, is the bottleneck through which, sooner or later, the majority of immigrants of Haitian origin who go to the United States pass. Neglecting the onset of the epidemic, irregular traffic along these borders has recovered, reaching levels of around 300 arrests per day. Of the more than 28,000 counted since January 1, about 20,000 come from Haiti; 8000 from Cuba. As we have seen previously, in addition, a significant portion of those who cross from South America (Brazil or Chile) are ultimately of Haitian descent. They are increasingly underage.

In January 2021, only 204 minors were identified in irregular transit through Darien. The number in February was 364. But in July the number was close to 3000. More than 1 in 5 of the unusual steps correspond to minors, and reproduce a pattern already observed at other Latin American borders (particularly at the Mexican border ), with an equally complex native operator.

On the increasingly difficult road to the United States, Mexico has become a welcome new place. According to statistics from the Mexican Refugee Aid Commission (Comar), at the end of July, 13,253 Haitians had applied for asylum, to which again more than 1,700 people are registered in the statistics as Chileans and more than 1,000 Brazilians, in fact, are the children of native-born Haitians. in these two countries.

“We believe that at the end of the year we will have huge numbers of Haitians,” Andres Ramirez, President of Comar, told MRT. “I used to think that with the assassination of President Moise, there would be a big departure for Haitians. But the people who keep coming to Mexico don’t come from Haiti. They are those who were in Chile, those who were in Brazil. With the resources they got after working and living in these Countries for several years, they have a better chance of leaving and flowing north at a time when the Brazilian economy and the situation in Chile have worsened considerably,” he explains.

In 2019, Mexico went from being a transit country for immigrants to the United States almost exclusively to becoming a host country as well. This year Mexican authorities hope to surpass the unprecedented number of 100,000 asylum applications, which Ramirez attributes to Washington’s more restrictive policies in recent years and the support networks it has created for immigrants in Mexico. Haitians are the second indigenous nationality of those seeking protection, surpassed only by Hondurans.

According to Dana Greber, IOM’s chief of mission in Mexico, many of them have family or friends already in the country, although the United States remains the ultimate target for many of them. His agency began detecting an increase in Haitian arrivals in May, when “fewer restrictions at the border coincided with a slightly more positive outlook. [hacia los migrantes] Because of the Biden administration’s arrival, the situation in the countries in which they have been living has worsened in recent years.

Mexico became a destination country for Haitians in 2017. At the end of 2016, Washington lifted a deportation exemption for immigrants from that country it created after the 2010 earthquake that made unregistered arrivals unable to be expelled. This has left many stranded on the northern border of Mexico, especially in Tijuana, where over the years a large Haitian community has succeeded in establishing itself and finding employment in the assembly industry. But this year Kumar discovers an unprecedented arrival of Haitians to seek refuge on the southern border, in Tapachula, in Chiapas, the “poorest” state in Mexico with the least capacity to receive such residents. “The situation is very difficult because the shelters are either closed or have low capacity and they are all oversaturated,” Greber explains. Another critical node in Latin America.

