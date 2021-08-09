‘Our house is shaking’ – Great Barr residents say trucks hit the road like an earthquake





Outraged Great Bar residents claim their homes have been left “shaking” as trucks run over a bump in the road due to the installation of gas piping.

Locals who live along busy Kislit Road claim that the “scary” sounds sound like small explosions or earthquakes.

Pipes were laid under six lanes of the Great Barr dual carriageway to connect a new property to the Cadent gas network in April. The diversion from the M6 ​​also saw traffic sent on the road.

Joanne and Colin Witherington, both 68, live near a pipe fitting (Photo: Hosni Anjum)

But residents say the works have left them with a nightmare of noise as traffic winds over the uneven bumps in the road – a “flaw” that the gas company is set to address later this month.

Joanne Witherington 68 said: “All night long our house shook and our beds and closets shook. The doors open by themselves due to the shaking.

“We used to have small earthquakes in the past and that seems to be the case.

“The trucks hit the bumps where the tube was placed, I think they probably weren’t carrying anything because they looked like little explosions.

“It doesn’t help to have a diversion on our route from the M6 ​​and 24 hour Asda on the road. That sends delivery trucks and vehicles to Queslett Road all the time.”

Joanne claims that a local consultant visited the site and actually jumped when a truck passed over the tube bump because the noise was so loud.

A raised bar in the middle of the road left by gas pipeline works causing noise and vibrations (Photo: Birmingham Live)

This problem can’t come at the worst of times for Joanne because her husband Colin, 68, has MS while recovering from cancer.

“It’s scary,” she said.

“Noises and vibrations happen all day. They make us lose sleep which is awful.”

According to the couple, one family wanted to get away because of the noise, but failed to sell their house because potential buyers were put off by the noise.

Moving away is not an option for Joanne, who says she loves her home very much.

She added: “We have lodged a complaint with the council but nothing seems to have been done. I feel the money is being spent on the Commonwealth Games but not this issue.

“I’m afraid there is damage to the structures of our homes, and at night there is no speed limit on the M6, so the trucks go faster. It’s awful.”

Barry Fisher, a Queslett Road resident who initially expressed concerns about the noise (Photo: Birmingham Live)

Fellow neighbor Marion Dunning, 65, said: ‘We can’t complain about living on a main road, we know it’s crowded. But we didn’t expect all that noise.

“I’ve lived on this road for 30 years and the noise has gotten worse since the gas pipes were installed. You can’t even sit quietly in your garden.

“The noises are like explosions and frighten my dog.

“I’m also worried about the structural damage to my house. I just want to straighten the road.”

Kislet Road, Great Bar

A spokesperson for Cadent, which operates the local gas network, said: “We did some work here last April to connect a new property to our network.

“This included the installation of a new tube under the six lanes of the Quesalt Road.

“Unfortunately, a flaw has arisen with the rework. We plan to correct this over the weekend of August 20th.

“This requires traffic management to keep everyone safe. We worked with the council to plan this for the weekend, into the summer break, to reduce disruption.

“We will routinely update our customers if they tell us there is a problem and I apologize if they haven’t received the message.

“Just to clarify, this is a rework issue only; the gas tube and connection work well and are safe.”

