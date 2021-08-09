Plan to expand tsunami warning system to Banks Peninsula, parts of Christchurch





The Banks Peninsula and parts of inland Christchurch may receive tsunami sirens if the recommended upgrade is proceeded.

Rob Orchard, head of the Civil Defense Emergency Management at Christchurch City Council, said there were 45 “strategically located” tsunami sirens along the Christchurch coast between Brooklands and Taylors-Mystic.

However, he says there are no tsunami warning sirens on the Banks Peninsula or in the interior of Christchurch which could be at risk of flooding in the event of a major tsunami.

“In the past two years we have received updated scientific information about which areas of Christchurch and the Banks Peninsula could be flooded if a tsunami occurred.

“We have updated the Christchurch and Banks Peninsula tsunami evacuation zones in response to this information as it shows that flooding can occur more inland than previously identified.

“Our current tsunami warning system does not provide sufficient siren coverage for tsunami evacuation zones, so we are recommending the council to expand the system,” Orchard says.

The exact number of additional sirens required to extend the system will not be known until detailed design work is completed.

The extension is estimated to cost $3 million and there are funds in the 2021-31 long-term plan to operate.

Orchard said the extension of sirens to the Banks Peninsula will fill the void for areas where mobile emergency alerts are not received due to limited cell phone coverage.

“The siren is not a stand-alone alerting tool, but it is an important part of notifying coastal residents of a tsunami warning. After the upgrade, when the siren is activated, a pre-recorded voice message will be played. This is an efficient and quick way to give instructions to coastal residents.”

Existing sirens will also be upgraded so they can be used at public addresses. This will reduce confusion for people about what action they should take if a remote source tsunami from the Pacific Ocean or from a regional source tsunami from the east of the North Island is likely to hit our coastline.”

“It is important for people to remember that if there was a local source of the tsunami, we would not have time to activate the sirens.

“In this case, the best warning sign is the earthquake itself. If you are near the coast and experience a strong earthquake that is difficult to stand in, or it lasts for a minute or more, you should immediately evacuate from the tsunami-affected evacuation areas.

The council will make a decision on whether to go ahead with the proposed extension of the tsunami warning system when it meets on Thursday.

Learn more about tsunami evacuation areas and when to evacuate here.

