More than one of the beneficiaries reconstructed their homes in the last financial year – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s #1 English daily





Kathmandu, August 8

An additional 107,352 earthquake beneficiaries reconstructed their homes in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

According to the latest data released by the National Reconstruction Authority, an additional 31,359 beneficiaries have been added to the eligibility list for the government grant, while 41,738 beneficiaries have signed an agreement to receive the grant. Similarly, 47,384 beneficiaries received the first installment, 69,010 second installments, and 92,578 beneficiaries received the third and final installment in the 2020-21 fiscal year that ended on July 15.

During the last fiscal year, 589 schools, 53 health institutions, 133 cultural heritages and nine government buildings were reconstructed. Nine other buildings for the security services were also completed during this period.

All 216 security service buildings that were under the authority of the NRA have now been completed.

The review report shows that significant financial progress was made in the reconstruction work during the year despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 23.848 billion rupees allocated in the last fiscal budget for private housing reconstruction, 21.568 billion rupees was spent, which covered 90.41 per cent. Of the total budget of Rs 70.358 crore allotted for reconstruction, Rs 52.977 crore was spent in the year which constitutes 75.3 per cent.

In recent public finances, there has also been significant progress in rebuilding public and historical structures. The historic reconstruction of Ranibukhari has been completed.

Likewise, all three facades of the Singha Durbar were completed and the Prime Minister’s office moved to the newly reconstructed building, while the reconstruction of Dharahara was also completed during the year. The historic Durbar Secondary School, the first public educational institution in Nepal, was also reconstructed, and classes resumed in the new building.

During this period, 46,300 applicants appealed to the NRA Court of Appeals demanding that they be included in the list of beneficiaries. According to the report, some of the expected reconstruction work could not be completed due to the two-and-a-half month shutdown before the end of the last fiscal year. This resulted in some budget freezes. Urban reconstruction could not gain momentum and problems occurred while rebuilding few schools due to lack of suitable land.

A version of this article appeared in the August 9, 2021 edition of The Himalayan Times.

