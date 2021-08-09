Evidence for the earthquake mentioned in the Bible revealed





Dr. Joe Ozil and Ortal Khalaf of the Israel Antiquities Authority (Photo: Israel Antiquities Authority)

Archaeologists have found evidence of an earthquake during the period of the Kingdom of Judah and it is recorded in the Bible.

Archaeologists excavating in the City of David National Park have discovered a layer of destruction, including a row of smashed dishes, lamps, cooking utensils and storage utensils inside a collapsed building.

The destruction is attributed to the earthquake that struck about 2,800 years ago and is mentioned in the Book of Amos.

Storage vessels after their restoration (Photo: Ortal Khalaf/Israel Antiquities Authority)

While evidence of the earthquake has been uncovered in several locations across Israel, this is the first time archaeologists believe they have found remnants of destruction indicating that the earthquake also struck Jerusalem, the capital of Judah.

Excavations at the site located in the City of David National Park are being carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

The excavation area in the City of David (Photo: Ortal Khalaf/Israel Antiquities Authority)

Lead diggers Dr. Joe Ozil and Ortal Schlaf said the 8th century BC earthquake was “probably one of the most powerful and damaging of antiquity”.

“When we excavated the Temple and discovered a layer of destruction from the eighth century B.C., we were very surprised, because we know that Jerusalem continued to exist successively until the Babylonian destruction, which occurred about 200 years later,” they said.

Remains of ships wrecked in the earthquake (Photo: Eliyahu Yanai/City of David)

“We asked ourselves what could have caused that dramatic layer of destruction that we had discovered. Examining the results of the excavations, we tried to check whether there was a reference to it in the biblical text.

“Interestingly, the earthquake that appears in the Bible in the books of Amos and Zechariah, occurred at the time when the building that we had excavated in the City of David collapsed.

“The combination of field findings and written descriptions led us to the conclusion that the earthquake that struck the land of Israel during the reign of Uzziah, king of Judah, also struck the capital of the kingdom – Jerusalem.”

