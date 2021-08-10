Project Pebble facilities will not be affected by the recent 8.1M Alaskan earthquake





The robust engineering design of key facilities at the mine sites reflects a commitment to environmental leadership

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM) (NYSE American: NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or “the Company”) reports that its U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Corporation (“Pebble Partnership”) identified the 8.1-magnitude (“M”) earthquake ) which occurred in Alaska on July 28, 2021 resulting in significantly less ground movement at the project site compared to the seismic events considered when assessing the stability of the project site. Suggested designs for waste facilities.

“We identified the 8.1 m earthquake that occurred last month south of the Alaskan Peninsula, about 300 miles from our location, and created ground acceleration in Pebble 20 to 30 times lower than the design earthquakes we evaluated,” said Ron Tessen, who is a member of the Strain. North President and CEO. To be clear, the 8.1 m earthquake recorded on July 28 is the largest seismic event in the United States in the last 50 years.

The “earthquake hazard” is measured as the acceleration of the Earth as a percentage of gravity (“g”). The Pebble Partnership has assessed the seismic hazards at the Pebble site so that proposed tailings dams and other mine facilities will not fail even under the most severe seismic events, which are highly unlikely. This is a course of action that will continue throughout the process of letting the state and my life.

Severe seismic events designed to test the stability of proposed tailings dams and other mine site facilities at Pebble include:

Repeat of the 9.2 M megathrust event that occurred in Alaska by Prince William Sound in 1964 (the second largest seismic event ever recorded);

An 8.0 m earthquake located 50 miles east of the Pebble Project site, similar but greater than the 7.1 m event that occurred north of Anchorage in November 2018;

The 7.5 m event occurred along the entire Lake Clark fault, including the parts closest to the Pebble site where no evidence of movement has been detected for more than 10,000 years; And,

A 6.5 M event is located directly below the site of the proposed Pebble mine, where there is no evidence of fault.

“The highest ground acceleration at the Pebble site as a result of these potentially severe seismic events is estimated to be about 0.6 g (or 60% of the rate of acceleration due to gravity). These types of extreme ground motions are what we are dealing with,” Thiessen explained. The proposed tailing facilities are designed to withstand.” , the extremely rare event recorded last month of 8.1 million triggered ground motion in Pebble of about 0.02–0.03 g, or 20–30 times less than we considered.

“When it comes to engineering and environmental solutions to protect the long-term safety of downstream water quality and aquatic habitats, our solutions bring modern, technically sound performance standards to American mining,” said Thiessen. “We are proud of it. We continue to believe it is the right approach to this important project in this unique location.”

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska affiliate Pebble Limited Partnership in the US, is a 100% stake in an adjacent block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble Deposit, located 200 miles away. from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is a supporter of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world’s most important mineral resources.

For more details about Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the company’s website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or call Investor Services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. See Canadian public filings at www.sedar.com and US public filings at www.sec.gov.

Contact: Ronald W. Thiessen, President and CEO Media Contact: Dan Gagnier, Gagnier Communications (646) 569-5897

Forward-looking information and other cautionary factors

This statement contains certain statements that may be considered “forward-looking statements” under applicable law. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, dealing with the permitting, development and production of the Pebble Project are forward-looking statements. This data includes data on (i) the mining plan for the Pebble Project, (ii) the social integration of the Pebble Project in the Bristol Bay area and the benefits of Alaska, (iii) political and public support for the licensing process, (iv) the ability to successfully appeal the negative record of the decision and secure the issuance of a positive record of decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the ability of the Pebble Project to secure state permits, (v) the correct size and determination of the risk of the Pebble Project, (6) the design and operating criteria of the Pebble Project mine plan, (7) the exploration potential of the Pebble Project, (viii) the future demand on copper and gold, (ix) the potential partnership of the Pebble Project, and (x) the capacity and timeline of the NDM to develop the Pebble Project and become a leading producer of copper, gold and molybdenum. Although NDM believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements should not be construed in any way as guarantees that the Pebble Project will secure all required government authorizations, or demonstrate the commercial viability of the Pebble Project or Development of the Pebble project. Assumptions used by the NDM to develop forward-looking statements include assumptions that (i) the Pebble Project will obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land-use and other licenses without undue delay, (ii) studies to develop the Pebble Project will be positive, (iii) it will not The NDM estimates of mineral resources change, (iv) the NDM will be able to determine the commercial viability of the Pebble project, and (v) the NDM will be able to secure the funding required for the development of the Pebble project. The prospect of future mining at the Pebble Project is subject to a significant number of risks and will require the achievement of a number of technical, economic and legal objectives, including (i) obtaining the necessary mining and construction permits, licenses and approvals without undue delay, including without delay due to opposition to a third party or Changes in government policies, (ii) completion of the mine plan for Project Pebble, (iii) completion of feasibility studies demonstrating that any mineral resources for Project Pebble can be economically extracted, (iv) completion of all necessary engineering work for mining and processing facilities, (v) failure to The ability of the NDM to secure a partner for the development of the Pebble Project, and (vi) the receipt by NDM of significant additional funding to finance these objectives in addition to the funding for the construction of the mines, which funding may not be available to the NDM on acceptable terms or on any terms at all. NDM is also subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions, such as the current uncertainties regarding COVID-19.

The NEPA Environmental Impact Statement process requires a comprehensive “alternative assessment” to consider a wide range of development alternatives, and the final project design and operating criteria for the Pebble Project and associated infrastructure may differ significantly from those currently envisaged. As a result, the company will continue to consider various development options and no final project design has been selected at this time.

For more information about the Company, investors should review the Company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and local jurisdiction filings available at www.sedar.com.

Source: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/659021/Pebble-Project-Facilities-Would-Be-Unaffected-by-Recent-81M-Earthquake-in-Alaska

