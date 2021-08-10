Some residents are worried after two earthquakes in Peabody, but this expert says there is no need to fear





Local “An earthquake like this would be a very quick shake.”

The ground beneath Peabody may have shaken several times over the past few weeks due to minor earthquakes, but residents shouldn’t worry, according to one seismologist.

The city has recorded two earthquakes over the past month, according to the US Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center. There was one on July 25 with a magnitude of 1.4 on the Richter scale. The other was last Wednesday with a strength of 1.2 degrees.

While Massachusetts is not known for large earthquakes, such as the one that shook California, “interstitial earthquakes” can still occur, according to Don Blackman, a seismologist at the National Earthquake Information Center.

He said the two earthquakes fall under the idea of ​​a major earthquake and its aftershocks, although he noted that the latter is just another earthquake at the same location.

The size of an earthquake determines how long it will last, Blackman said. The ones on the Peabody will last for about a second; Larger sizes can last for minutes.

“An earthquake like this would be a very quick jolt,” he said.

Small earthquakes like this are not strong enough to cause any damage. In fact, he said they usually wouldn’t throw anything off the shelf. However, people in the Northeast are not as accustomed to experiencing earthquakes as they do in other places where they are more common.

The recent earthquake has left some Peabody residents on edge.

“Do I think the end of the world is coming? No, I don’t,” NBC10 Boston resident Barry Silverman told NBC10. “It just feels weird.”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said it was also looking into the incidents by “coordinating with officials from the city of Peabody, the USGS and Weston Observatory to discuss recent earthquakes and other reports of sounds in the Peabody area,” in a news release. station.

The reference to the sounds relates to incidents earlier this year, when the city was dealing with loud explosions investigated by dogs and drones.

There is no way to predict earthquakes, Blackman noted. More broadly, he said, seismologists expect an earthquake in California within the next 30 years, but that’s all they know.

“The uncertainty bothers some people,” he said.

But devastating earthquakes can occur even when they are not common. The 5.8-magnitude earthquake near Mineral, Virginia on August 23, 2011 was provided as an example.

“It’s very unlikely,” Blackman said. “I would tell people not to worry about that.”

For those who are still cautious, I suggest checking out some earthquake preparedness resources on the USGS website. But the odds of Peabody seeing a reboot of the 1974 Charlton Heston disaster classic “Quake” seem slim.

