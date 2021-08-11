Earthquake information: Earthquake or earthquake-like event reported: 4.4 km southwest of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 11, 2021 1:22 pm (GMT +8)





Kota Damansara (9.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 30-60 seconds: I felt the table and chair jiggle and I felt a little dizzy | 3 users found this interesting.

Taman Tun d. Ismail, Malaysia (3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: I was sitting on the floor and felt a swaying motion. I looked at a bowl of water and it was also moving.

KL / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: Small shaking | One user found this interesting. Very weak vibration but can feel the difference

Holiday Inn Express Kuala Lumpur (7.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 sec: Not that intense but it was definitely swaying | One user found this interesting.

Kuala Lumpur (4.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shake (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) sway / 2-5 sec: Like a boat shake. Subtle but noticeable. | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Kuala Lumpur (7.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Kuala Lumpur (5.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Putrajaya (27.4 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Kampong Baharu Balakong (14.1 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Kuala Lumpur (9.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Kampung Baru Subang, Selangor (9.3 km SWNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Kuala Lumpur (7.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (lateral) / Very short: slight movement only

Kampong Baharu Balakong (10.7 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Kampung Baru Subang, Selangor (12.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Kampong Baharu Balakong (12.4 km SSE to epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Kuala Lumpur (4.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: Unsteady.

Kuala Lumpur (4.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 sec: Depress.

Veleu Damansara (1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Kampung Baru Subang, Selangor (10.3 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

white sand / imperceptible

Puchong / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Atria / no hair

KL / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Minor rolling (sideways tilt in one direction) / 5-10sec: It was very light but I definitely felt some shaking

Bandar Tasik Selatan (8.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Shah Alam / No hair: No

Chiras (13.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Taman Desa (5.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Puchong / No hair

Gaya petals / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Puchong / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 s: Felt dizzy.

Sentol / No hair

KL / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 1-2 sec: Na

Shah Alam / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Very light

seri kembangan bukit serdang / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia (9.6 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Kuala Lumpur (2.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Taman Desa KL / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short

Morning / I didn’t feel

Kuala Lumpur, Taman Desa / I did not feel

Kuala Lumpur / Low vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Paradisa Tropica, Persiaran Meranti, Badr Sri Daman (8.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Kuala Lumpur (4.7 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 10-15 seconds

Sungai Buloh, Selangor / Imperceptible

Shah Alam / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short: shake the chair for 1-2 seconds, twice at 1-2 minute intervals

Kuala Lumpur / Low vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Jalan Gelatk / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Kuala Lumpur / I did not feel

Bukit Gelutung (13.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / very short

PETALING JAYA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 s: I was sitting on the sofa, and suddenly I felt dizzy in my head. It disappears after 3-5 seconds

Subang Jaya ss15 / no hair

Taman Desa Petaling (8.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Petaling Jaya / No hair

Kuala Lumpur / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Bandar Sri Permaisori / No hair

Bangsar Kuala Lumpur / I don’t feel: I feel very dizzy and feel like vomiting

Glenmarie (10.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): Twice earthquake (reported by our app)

Bender Sri Permaisori / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec: Head was spinning.

Gaya petals, tropicana / very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 10-15 seconds: side-to-side movement

Jumpbak / I don’t feel: I don’t feel it

gembira park / very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Disa Malawati / Imperceptible: a very light building movement

Kuala Lumpur (5.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (lateral) / 1-2 sec: hair trembling at heights

Kuala Lumpur (8.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds

Rhianna Green / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Lateral Shake / 1-2 seconds

Shah Alam / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Very light

City code / no hair

Shah Alam / Weak Shake (MMI III): Shake

BANDAR RIMBAYU / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Westports / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

Desa Green Serviced Apartment (5.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Imperceptible: I felt no shaking but dizzy

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Setiawangsa / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 15-20 seconds: I felt unsteady as things around me were shaking. The water inside my bottle was swaying.

KL / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: Yes, it shook me and I saw a ceiling fan also moving along with the sofa I was sitting on

Puchong Jaya (10.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration

Batu Caves (12.7 km NE) [Map] / Not feeling: Tak terasa apa pun (Reported by our app)

kajang / very weak vibration (MMI II) / single side vibration / very short

Gaya petals / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Tanker Height / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

CENTOL / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

KL / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 seconds: I was on a light sofa. I felt like someone was shifting on the sofa – as if someone was getting up from the bed, but I was the only one there and the floor and footstool were also trembling. My kids didn’t notice it.

Chiras / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

kajang / Weak shaking (MMI III) / very short

Kuala Lumpur (3.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds: Very light shaking…

Gombak (12.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

PJS5, Sunway / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 1-2 seconds: Few vibrations for a few seconds are felt on the seventh floor of the building

Series of twists / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Swinging horizontally (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Kuala Lumpur / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

Desa Petaling kl / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short

Selangor / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Chiras Kuala Lumpur / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Kuala Lumpur (5.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Gaya petals / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 min

Petaling Jaya (7.1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 5-10 seconds

Kuala Lumpur / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) sway / 2-5 seconds: I could feel the building shaking from side to side. I don’t know if it was the nearby construction sites that caused this, but I hadn’t tried it before.

Kuala Lumpur (8.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

