A 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti. Leader says souls lost





A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, with its epicenter 125 km west of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Haiti’s new prime minister, Ariel Henry, said on Twitter that the “violent earthquake” had caused loss of life and damage in different parts of the country. He said he would mobilize all available government resources to help the victims and appealed to Haitians to unite as they face the tragic situation we are in now.

People in the capital felt the earthquake and many rushed into the streets in fear, although there seemed to be no damage there.

Naomi Vernus, 34, a resident of Port-au-Prince, said she woke up from the earthquake and her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived through the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. Later I remembered my two children and my mother were still inside. My neighbor came in and asked them to get out. We ran into the street,” Vernius said.

The poor country, where many live in fragile conditions, is prone to earthquakes and hurricanes. It was hit by a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed more than a dozen people, and a larger 7.1-magnitude earthquake devastated most of the capital in 2010 and claimed an estimated 300,000 lives.

The National Hurricane Center forecast Tropical Storm Grace to reach Haiti late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The quake came more than a month after President Jovenel Moise was killed, sending the country into political chaos, and humanitarian aid organizations said the quake would add to the suffering.

“We are concerned that this earthquake is just another crisis on top of what the country is already facing – including the worsening political impasse following the assassination of the president, coronavirus and food insecurity,” said Jean Wickens Meron, a spokesperson for World Vision Haiti. .

Catholic priest Freddy Ely, who began working with the mission in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, told The Associated Press that access to the area is being hampered by criminal gangs and has been asking for help.

“It is time to open the way for those who want to help… they need help from all of us,” Eli said.

