An organization in Jacksonville collects supplies to send to Haiti in the aftermath of the earthquake





JACKSONVILLE, Florida – The search for survivors continued Monday after Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti.

The country’s Civil Protection Agency said the death toll had risen to 1,297 as of Sunday. The earthquake also injured 5,700 people and displaced thousands of destroyed or damaged homes.

Hospitals are overburdened and now there are fears Tropical Depression Grace will cause flooding and landslides in Haiti on Monday night.

“I worry about the storm as a disaster manager. As I said, it initially puts extra pressure on dealing with the disaster in a very complex situation,” said Jerry Chandler, director of the Haitian Civil Protection Agency. “As a citizen, I am also concerned because I know my fellow citizens are sleeping. They are outside and they may be affected by the potential rain and flooding that may occur.”

The US Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was about 78 miles west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and aftershocks continued to hit the area on Sunday.

Oswald Gaboyau showed News4Jax the church in which he was baptized, but after Saturday’s earthquake in Haiti, the church has now partially collapsed.

“I’m thinking about what they’ll do because it was really hard to live and the situation is bad,” Gabuyao said.

Gaboyau moved to Jacksonville from Haiti in 2008. Three years ago, he opened 7 Wonders Bakery & Catering. He said his country is still reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Matthew, the coronavirus pandemic, and politics.

“I have two of my close cousins ​​who are infected, but everyone is fine,” Gabuyao said. “But we need to find a place to live now because most of their homes have been destroyed.”

Gaboyau sends tents and tarps to help his community because they now fear the threat Grace could bring.

Officials said more than 7,000 homes were destroyed, nearly 5,000 were damaged by the quake, and 30,000 families were left homeless.

Sabrina Campbell, of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Jacksonville, said their Haiti site is in dire need of medical supplies due to thousands of infections. AHF is a global non-profit organization that treats patients with HIV or AIDS.

“The earthquake hit our sister site in Haiti,” Campbell said. We send them supplies. We will have a plane, we hope, on the ground on Wednesday with the necessary medical needs for patients there, as well as humanitarian efforts for remote areas.”

Campbell said Al-Haramain plans to send cargo shipments there to continue efforts until its Haiti site is reconstructed.

“It would take everyone to come together to do that,” she said.

AHF in Jacksonville accepts important donations, including toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, paper towels, baby diapers, Sterno cooking candles, plastic buckets, blankets, light bulbs and batteries, baby formula, canned meat, baby food, and first aid items , fabrics, and face masks.

No financial donations will be accepted.

There are two locations for item delivery:

AHF at 2 Shircliff Way (DePaul Building in St. Vincent in Riverside)

AHF Museum of Art at 1809 Art Museum Drive

The first batch of donations will be collected until 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, when the cargo plane is expected to depart for its first shipment the next day. Al-Haramain plans to continue shipments after that.

