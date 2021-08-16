Relief groups in eastern Tennessee make a difference after the deadly Haiti earthquake





KNOXVILLE, TN (WVLT) – Civil unrest, potential threats from gang members, and US travel advice to Haiti are just several conflicts preventing some relief groups in eastern Tennessee from lifesaving response efforts after the deadly earthquake.

On Monday, it was reported that more than 1,300 people died in Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake. Hundreds of homes were destroyed and many people were displaced. The current event comes a month after the assassination of the Haitian president, which caused mass kidnappings, crimes and civil unrest.

Haiti Outreach, a volunteer organization and outreach program for the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville, has sent dozens of volunteers to the country over 20 years ago. The group supports two schools and tells WVLT News that everyone they work closely with is safe.

This time it’s different.

Chairman Matt Webster said sending volunteers to help with any relief at this time is nearly impossible.

“The area where this particular earthquake occurred is – my understanding – there is one way in, one way out, and that road is somewhat controlled by the gang that was challenged in Haiti, so we don’t feel comfortable asking our medical professionals, at this point, to do this The trip. Where (we) usually send a group maybe to help,” Webster said.

Other groups are defying the potential harm, ignoring the US travel warning.

Joe Hurston, the premier of Air Mobile out of Handcock County, told WVLT News he has worked and lived in Haiti for more than 40 years and knows enough in and out of the country enough to know how to navigate safely.

He brought 10 water purifiers, which can provide water for up to 1,000 people, to the hardest-hit areas via his private jet on Sunday.

“We are not stupid and we are still alive by the grace of God. We are not bound by these restrictions so we are traveling,” Hurston said.

Meanwhile, the outreach program in Haiti is still trying to come up with a plan to distribute resources to those in need. They are asking for prayers and donations.

