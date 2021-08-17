Wilmington Women’s Association helps Haiti after the devastating earthquake





Wilmington, NC (WECT) – Becky Graves started the Haiti AWEK initiative in 2014 when she realized the country needed a helping hand with community development, the economy, and the development of churches.

The organization was on the ground in Haiti to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Matthew in 2016, establishing relationships with many local residents.

After the 7.2-magnitude earthquake this weekend, Graves and her staff struggled to contact many people they knew in the Southern Peninsula, where most of the damage from the earthquake occurred. “We’ve been trying to contact, say, the church pastor where we installed the roof after Matthew — we can’t find him. It might just be because he wasn’t able to charge his phone. But we don’t know. There are certain people — we can’t find them,” Graves said. , founder and CEO of Haiti Wake Up: “We should expect that some people we know did not survive this earthquake.”

Although they cannot contact many people, they will find out how severe the earthquake is very soon. “Tomorrow our ground manager, along with one of our employees, whose family lives there, and another employee — or ex-employee — who lives there, they are going to the Southern Peninsula for a first-hand assessment so we can figure out what the best business plan for a Haiti wake-up is,” Graves said. .

Graves pointed out that the trip they will take tomorrow from Port-au-Prince to parts of the southern peninsula is not an easy journey due to poverty and gang violence between them.

Graves is still in Wilmington, but she hopes to be on the ground in Haiti by the end of the week so that her team can be up and running.

For now, the organization will support the Haitian people by purchasing basic foodstuffs, such as oil, rice and beans, to make sure the victims are fed.

If you want to help, you can donate online. click here.

