Haiti earthquake: WFP works with partners to help survivors – Haiti





The shock killed 1,300 Haitians, injured thousands and closed access roads

The World Food Program is working around the clock to respond after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook Haiti on Saturday, killing about 1,300 people and injuring up to 5,000.

The numbers are expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

In a tweet, the World Food Program in Haiti said a WFP-operated UN Humanitarian Air Service helicopter was on hand, supporting the government and agencies on the ground, adding: “With so many roads damaged, emergency health equipment and personnel are flying in to save lives. It is a priority.”

The World Food Programme’s country director in Haiti, Pierre Honorat, said the organization was helping hospitals in the hard-hit town of Les Cayes and Jeremy with medical supplies – the next step being to provide “food aid…hot meals for patients and their families”.

Thanks to USAID, the World Food Program has 3,500 metric tons of food pre-positioned across the country to respond quickly in the event of disasters. This includes rice, beans and vegetable oils, which can support up to 270,000 people for one month.

“The devastation is great today but we still reside… Roads are cut between Lee Kay and Jeremy” — the two cities, along with Anse Avo, were badly damaged by the disaster. Public buildings, including schools, hospitals, and churches, as well as hotels, were severely damaged, along with bridges.

“On top of it being a health emergency … there is also the issue of logistics and access,” Honorat said.

The earthquake hit Haiti while the country was already dealing with multiple crises. Food-insecure Haitians were already dealing with the impact of political instability, gang violence and soaring food prices during the active hurricane season.

Even before the earthquake, nearly half of the population – 4.4 million Haitians – needed immediate food aid. More than 1.2 million of them suffer from severe hunger. WFP operations in the south of the country are already planned to support 194,725 people in Grand Anse, Neep and South counties in 2021.

WFP works closely with the Haitian authorities on the front lines, supports logistical efforts, and transports life-saving supplies and humanitarian workers to affected areas.

A UN humanitarian air service helicopter, operated by the World Food Program, is transporting government staff and humanitarian workers to affected areas along with medical supplies and other essential needs – and WFP needs US$1.4 million to keep this vital service operating through the end of the year. . This week, the World Food Program also set up a shipping service to the south that carries emergency relief supplies.

The government has declared a month-long state of emergency, as Tropical Depression Grace is expected to hit the southern coast of Haiti in the coming days.

In July, Tropical Storm Elsa hit the southern Haiti Peninsula, destroying farmland, rooftops, and power lines for communications.

In 2010, Haiti was hit by a 7.0 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people and left countless families homeless.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/haiti/haiti-earthquake-wfp-works-partners-assist-survivors

