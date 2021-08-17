Agape Flights collects relief supplies for Haiti earthquake victims





Venice, Florida – Nearly 1,300 people were killed and thousands injured in the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit southwest Haiti on Saturday.

“It was very scary,” said Sarah Charles of Jeremy Christian Mission.

Missionaries in Jeremy, Haiti, which is about 50 miles from the epicenter of Saturday’s earthquake, say their city was devastated.

“30-40 percent of our town has been destroyed,” said Mark Stockland of the Haiti Bible Mission.

Staff at the Haiti Bible Mission say many buildings in Jeremy are now ruins and supplies are limited.

Most cities have only one road leading to them, Stockland says, and the roads are damaged or blocked by falling rocks.

“There are not enough supplies in Haiti for how much is needed,” Charles said.

This is where Agape Tours in Venice come in. It has been delivering supplies to missionaries in Haiti for decades.

Bible Mission in Haiti

Agape says it is one of the only planes that regularly brings supplies from the United States to Les Cayes, Haiti, one of the cities hardest hit by the earthquake.

Currently, Agape is collecting medical supplies such as triage kits and aspirin, as well as tents and protein bars.

They have already dropped supplies in Haiti on Sunday and are planning several relief trips.

“It’s an opportunity for those of us who have the money to donate and for those of us who have the power to be God’s hands and feet to show that love,” Stockland said.

Missionaries say Haiti is also in dire need of medical professionals to volunteer to help the wounded.

For information on, or how to help, the Bible Mission in Haiti, go to: jcminhaiti.org.

For information on, or how to help, Jeremy Christian Mission, go to: www.haitibiblemission.org.

For information on or how to assist with Agape Flights, go to: www.agapeflights.com.

