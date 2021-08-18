The Haitian Suncoast community’s response to a deadly earthquake





Bradenton, Florida (WWSB) – The Suncoast community in Haiti is reacting in the wake of the deadly earthquake that killed nearly 2,000 people and injured thousands more.

“My brother’s wife and my wife have family members; they’ve lost about 24 people,” said Dr. Giulio Fulci, pastor of many churches in Haiti and the United States, including Bradenton.

That’s just one person here on Suncoast who was affected by a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. This earthquake is tragic, says Fulsi, which is another problem Haiti has to deal with now.

“With all the political turmoil, you know, the killing of the president, the country has fallen apart,” Folsi said. “And they are unable to function and now another disaster, it is heartbreaking.”

That’s too close to home for a Haitian business owner in Bradenton who lost her husband in the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. She is living this nightmare again.

“When I heard it, I couldn’t even sleep,” said Mary Marth Joseph. “I still can’t sleep yet, I am still in shock at the moment. These people are going through storms, living under a tent, this is awful and they are screaming for help.”

The large Haitian community on Suncoast is clear of all businesses and churches. They are showing a lot of support during this crisis and asking others to do their part.

“I think if we’ve done it in the past, we can still do it,” said Reverend Banny Lewis of Bon Samaritan Outreach. “Nothing is impossible.”

“Any problem we have has always been helped by the American people, and now we are asking them to keep helping us,” said Enold Basile, a Haitian journalist who lives in Bradenton.

It’s something that Volsey churches and the teen organizations he oversees often do, especially in dire situations like this earthquake. They help in any way they can, and mainly serve food.

“They have no shelter, no food, no water, and no adequate medical assistance,” Fulsi said. “And with the storm, it’s a very difficult situation.”

For more information on how to help, click here.

