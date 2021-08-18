The death toll from the earthquake in Haiti has risen to more than 1,900





Liz Case, Haiti – Haiti officials raised the death toll from a deadly weekend earthquake by more than 500 on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt to search and rescue efforts, a delay that added to anger and frustration among the thousands left homeless. .

Grace hit southwest Haiti, which was hard hit by Saturday’s earthquake, and officials warned that some areas could receive 15 inches of rain before the storm continues. Intermittent rain fell in the city of Les Cayes, which was devastated by the earthquake, and in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll to 1,941 and the number of injured to 9,900, many of whom had to wait for medical help outside due to the sweltering heat.

The devastation is concentrated in the southwestern region of the country, where health care has reached capacity and people have lost their homes and loved ones.

Patience was running out in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Haitians were already suffering from the coronavirus, gang violence, worsening poverty, and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7 when the earthquake struck.

Bodies continued to be pulled out from under the rubble, the stench of death hanging over a three-story apartment building. A simple bed sheet covered the body of a 3-year-old girl who had been found by firefighters an hour earlier.

Neighbor Joseph Boyer, 53, said he knows the girl’s family.

“Mother and father are in the hospital,” he said, “but the three children died.” The bodies of the other two brothers were found earlier.

Illustrative of the government’s lack of presence, volunteer firefighters from the nearby city of Cap-Haitien left the body in the rain because the police must be present before the body could be removed.

Another neighbor, James Luksama, 24, repeated a rumor common in several disaster scenes, saying that someone was texting for help from inside the ruins. But Luksama did not see or receive such a message himself.

A crowd of angry, screaming men gathered in front of the collapsed building, a sign of the impatience of people who had waited days for help from the government.

“The paparazzi come from the press, but we don’t have covers for our roofs,” said a man who declined to be named.

Jerry Chandler, the head of Haiti’s civil protection office, acknowledged the situation. Chandler said Tuesday that earthquake assessments should be paused because of the heavy rain, “and people are getting violent.”

Some children were orphaned in the earthquake and some children began to feel hungry, Carl Henry Petty Freer, field director for Save the Children, said in a statement. Without protection from wind and rain.

“I see children crying in the street, people are asking us for food, but we are also short on food,” Petit Freer said, adding that children had been warned not to go indoors because they might collapse. The organizations here are doing what they can, but we need more supplies. Food, clean water and shelter is badly needed, and we need it fast.”

About 20 soldiers finally showed up to help the rescuers in the collapsed apartment building.

Before that, the only help that arrived was from poorly equipped volunteers.

“All we have is a sledgehammer and hands. That’s the plan,” said Canadian volunteer Randy Lauder, director of the Adoration Christian School in Haiti.

Sarah Charles, assistant director of the US Agency for International Development’s Office of Humanitarian Assistance, said disaster response teams had to suspend operations as the storm arrived on Monday, but members returned on Tuesday to assess its impact and continue assistance.

“We don’t expect the death toll related to this earthquake to be anywhere close to the 2010 earthquake where more than 200,000 people died,” Charles told reporters.

The extent of the damage was not as severe as that earthquake, she said, adding: “This is not what we see on the ground at the moment.”

The US Army’s Southern Command said in a statement that it was transporting eight helicopters from Honduras to Haiti and that seven Coast Guard helicopters were on their way to support the USAID team. Two cutters are already there, along with two Coast Guard helicopters and a US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft taking aerial photographs of the quake-affected areas, the statement said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House that efforts are being made “to provide the kind of emergency response that is necessary in a humanitarian tragedy and disaster like this.”

John Morrison, a media officer for Fairfax Urban Search and Rescue (Virginia), said her team is still trying to find survivors. Two US Coast Guard helicopters flew researchers to six stricken communities on Monday.

“The team reported that food, health care services, safe drinking water, hygiene, sanitation and shelter are all priority needs,” Morrison said. He added that rescuers did not see any signs of people trapped alive in the buildings.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday that the organization has disbursed $8 million to its agencies so that they can get the supplies they need immediately. He said the United Nations was “playing a leading role” in supporting Haiti, but added that “the government bears the primary responsibilities.”

“I think the lesson is always to improve and improve coordination so that we don’t see the chaotic scenes that we saw” in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake, Dujarric said. “We sometimes see where countries are, with the best of intentions, sending aid that might not be necessary… Therefore, I think the lesson learned is always better and more improved coordination to avoid waste and avoid redundancy.”

Rain and wind increased the risk of mudslides and flash floods as Grace slowly passed over the Tiburon Peninsula in southwest Haiti before turning toward Jamaica and southeast Cuba. Forecasters said it could turn into a hurricane before it hits Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Officials said the 7.2-magnitude earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged about 5,000 people, leaving about 30,000 families homeless. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches were also demolished or severely damaged.

In the village of Bonne Fin, an hour’s drive from Les Cayes on dirt roads, the Lumiere Hospital on top of the mountain illustrated the suffering and complexity of Haiti’s medical crisis and the dire need for outside help.

No one was killed or injured in the hospital, but the operating rooms partially collapsed.

Through incisions in the wall, Dr. Franz Kodeo can see three shimmering anesthesia machines he needs to perform orthopedic operations on broken bones. But he couldn’t reach them because the roof of the concrete building was tilting at a crazy angle – in places 3 or 4 feet (0.9 m to 1.2 m) above the ground.

Despite warnings not to enter the chassis, Codio did so on Sunday and pulled out one of the machines.

“People said, ‘Don’t go in there, it’s too dangerous,’ but God was with me,” Cudio said.

Itzer Emile, a Haitian economist and professor at the University of Quisqueia, a private institution in Port-au-Prince, said the earthquake would certainly lead to more long-term poverty in Haiti’s struggling southwest region.

Political instability and gang criminality along the southern routes to the region have particularly hampered economic activity in recent years.

“The earthquake just dealt a fatal blow to a regional economy that has already been on its knees for two and a half years,” Emile said.

