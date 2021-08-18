Ioan recounts the first-hand experience of the Haiti earthquake





A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southwest Haiti on Saturday morning. Thousands of lives and property were lost, and in the midst of that chaos was an Iowa resident, Ken De Young. DeYoung said he was on an important trip for his organization, GoServ Global. “I was sitting on the deck having a cup of coffee, it was 8:30 in the morning and the whole earth started moving.” Connecting them to faith, education and medical care. DeYoung and his team were unharmed, but some children in the orphanages were. He said, “This moment is coming full circle for DeYoung, he first traveled to Haiti to help with clean-up efforts after the devastating earthquake in 2010.” I started moving medical supplies down and one thing led to another. Unfortunately, the last few days were a reminder of what it was like, and some stories are very similar to that,” de Jong said. Hospitals flattened by the disaster had to treat patients outdoors and the weather doesn’t make things easier.” So, they were in tents outside. The hospital is trying to do their job, then the wind blew and the rain came and it became difficult to do it. See, “DeYoung plans to return to Haiti to deliver supplies on Friday. Although shaken, his determination to help others remains unchanged.” To donate to GoServ Global, you can do so here.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southwest Haiti on Saturday morning. Thousands of lives and property were lost.

In the midst of that chaos, was an Iowa native, Ken DeYoung.

He was on an important trip for his organization GoServ Global.

“I was sitting on the deck having a cup of coffee, it was 8:30 a.m. and the ground started moving,” DeYoung said.

GoServ supports young people and orphanages in Haiti by connecting them to faith, education and medical care. DeYoung and his team were unharmed, but some children in the orphanages were.

“The kids were all in shakiness of course like everyone else,” he said. “But they were mostly fine, with bruises, cuts and some broken bones.”

The moment comes full for DeYoung, he first traveled to Haiti to help with clean-up efforts after the devastating earthquake in 2010.

“It started moving medical supplies down and one thing led to another,” de Young said. “Unfortunately, the past few days have been a reminder of what it was like, and some of the stories are very similar to that.”

Hospitals flattened by the disaster have had to treat patients outdoors and the weather doesn’t make things any easier.

“So, they were in tents outside the hospital trying to do their work, and then the wind blew and it rained and it’s hard to see them,” he said.

DeYoung plans to return to Haiti to deliver supplies on Friday.

Although shaken, his determination to help others did not change.

“We try to be very efficient and rehearsed with what we’re doing through our department,” he said.

To donate to GoServ Global, you can do so here.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcci.com/article/iowan-tells-first-hand-experience-of-haitian-earthquake/37333514 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos