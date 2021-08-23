Miami Dolphins player asks fans to join city’s efforts to help earthquake-stricken Haiti





NORTH MIAMI, FL – Miami Dolphins quarterback Jerome Baker is asking the public to donate non-perishable items at the North Miami landing sites to help needy Haiti earthquake survivors.

Baker, 24, and North Miami Mayor Phillip Bean Amy, are asking the public to respond at one of the city’s two drop-off locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 700 NE 124 St. , or 776 NE 125 St.

“My heart just breaks,” Becker said, “some things you need, you take for granted, they all need these things.”

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jerome Baker was a volunteer Monday at the North Miami Police Department headquarters. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All Rights Reserved.)

Survivors of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on August 14 are still suffering aftershocks in the southern Haiti Peninsula. The frequency decreases over time, according to the USGS.

The August 14 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people, disappeared more than 340, injured about 12,270, and destroyed or damaged nearly 130,000 homes, according to a USAID report on Sunday.

A man stands near the ruins of a collapsed building in Jeremy, Haiti, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, four days after the city was hit by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, including 65 search and rescue personnel and four dogs, was deployed to Haiti on August 15.

“It was heartbreaking. It was really sad to see that we were going through this,” said Linda Julian, a board member at Miami Parks, referring to the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 people as it struck a populated area in Port-au-Prince. once again”.

Julian has been helping package aid packages at Global Empowerment Mission Depot, a Doral-based nonprofit with a range of partners that include USA 4 Vets, Goya Foods, Walmart and Amazon.

Linda Julian, Miami Parks Board Member at the Global Empowerment Mission Depot in Doral. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All Rights Reserved.)

Most hospitals operate without electricity. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, began sending out generators Thursday on a chartered flight, according to Michael Kahana, director of the Al Haramain office in the south.

Security concerns affect doctors in Port-au-Prince. The Associated Press reported that criminals last week kidnapped Dr. Workins Alexander, an orthopedic surgeon, who was treating wounded survivors at Bernard Mavis Hospital. Prime Minister Ariel Henry was the former chief of neurosurgery at Bernard Mavis Hospital.

Earthquake victims reach water handed out during a food distribution in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, August 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team identified a tragedy that exacerbated exposure to sexual exploitation and abuse, with many continuing to seek refuge outside, often performing hygiene and other activities without privacy or security.

Pestel municipality in Grand’Anse county and Les Anglais and Maniche municipalities in Sud province still need assistance in providing food, safe drinking water and shelter materials.

People unload humanitarian aid from a US Army helicopter at Les Cayes Airport, Haiti, Sunday, August 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

USAID also determined that Les Anglais needed health care services and medical goods, as the main bridge to the city of Jérémie in Grand’Anse was damaged.

The municipality of Our Lady of Mary in Grand Anse, where a section of the Catholic Church was unsafe, and Sods-le-Cayes and Gonave Island in County West also needed help.

Relatives mourn during the funeral of Baptist Church minister Andre Tesono, who was killed during a 7.2-magnitude earthquake 8 days ago, in the Picot neighborhood of Les Cayes, Haiti, on Sunday, August 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Right Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

