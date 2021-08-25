Cuban doctors and nurses stationed in Haiti jump to work after the earthquake – People’s World





A Cuban medical worker takes care of a Haitian man injured during the earthquake. | via Prensa Latina

Havana – Nature has once again affected Haiti. On August 14, the poorest country in Latin America recorded a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that, at last count, killed more than 2,200 people and injured 10,000. The disaster was only overtaken by the damage that the devastating earthquake that shook the nation in 2010 inflicted on the people of Haiti.

The testimonials are heartbreaking. “I saw bodies being pulled out of the rubble,” said Jean-Marie Simon, 38, a resident of Les Cayes, one of the worst-hit towns in the southern part of the country.

“The streets were filled with people looking for their loved ones. “I will never forget the look of despair, the destroyed houses around me, the bodies of young men lying on the ground,” said the head of the Episcopal Church in that city, Abi Lazam.

But Haiti was not alone in this ordeal. Some 253 Cuban health professionals, including doctors and nurses, were deployed to the areas hard hit by this phenomenon long before the earthquake.

A Cuban medical worker takes care of a Haitian child injured during the earthquake. | via Prensa Latina

Cuba has been supporting the people of Haiti since 1998, after the impact of hurricanes Mitch and George. They saved lives after the 2010 earthquake, the cholera epidemic, the 2016 Hurricane Matthew, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent tragedy.

“Today, as has happened after every disaster for the past 23 years, the priority is to work tirelessly and provide medical care to all victims,” ​​Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

Our professionals will remain in that Caribbean nation as long as the Haitian people need them. He added that they will continue to provide health in every corner of the country.

In Anse-à-Veau, a community of more than 34,000 people 20 kilometers from the epicenter, many homes collapsed and hundreds of people were injured. There are five Cuban specialists working day and night to save lives.

A few seconds after the community was shaken, hundreds of residents crowded outside the Cuban installations. Many of them were children or people with trauma and exposed fractures. Despite the experience of Cuban doctors in dealing with natural disasters, these were painful pictures.

Specialists told Prensa Latina that one of the most shocking cases they received was a woman who fell on a steel bar in the middle of an earthquake.

I had never experienced such a traumatic incident before. The lady came to us and a piece of iron still penetrated her body. We contained her bleeding, inserted an intravenous cannula, and took her to a nearby hospital for surgical care, but that’s all we can do,” said nurse Aliusca Asensio.

Island specialists serve in other cities far from the capital, Port-au-Prince, including Jeremy, La Asle, Aquin, Anse-a-Vaux, Corail and Port Salute, which are now in the midst of the ongoing aftershocks rocking the south of the country.

According to local news outlets, some doctors are still sleeping in tents, like some 130,000 families who lost everything during the country’s second strongest earthquake in the past 11 years.

“Our solidarity with the noble Haitian people will be eternal. We are here in body and soul for them in the midst of these trying times, and we will be here for as long as possible,” Asensio said.

