How do wind turbines respond to wind and ground movement during earthquakes? Wind simultaneously exerts a dynamic loading, damping effect on the seismic response of wind turbines. Daily flag





As China’s economic development continues, the demand for energy rises with it. Meeting this energy demand through fossil fuels is becoming increasingly undesirable, as they pose environmental and climate risks.

One solution is to embrace renewable energy sources, such as wind power, and they have seen rapid growth within China over the past decade. But many wind farms are being built within areas of high seismic activity.

In the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, by AIP Publishing, researchers from Changzhou University and Beijing University of Technology present their work to explore the dynamic behaviors of wind turbines exposed to the co-loading of a wind earthquake.

The group discovered that changes in wind increase and decrease the response amplitude of wind turbines under weak and strong earthquakes, respectively.

“The seismic input angle affects the seismic response of wind turbines, due to the asymmetry of aerodynamic damping and blade stiffness,” said Xioli Du, a co-author from Beijing University of Technology. “The movement of winds and earthquakes stimulate the vibration of wind turbines, especially the blades, which changes the aerodynamic load acting on the blades.”

Modern large-scale wind turbines use variable speed and variable pitch control technology, which means that their dynamic behavior is influenced by the control unit.

“Thus, the dynamic response of wind turbines under earthquake and wind excitation demonstrates the air-elasticity coupling effect — the interactions between inertial, elastic and aerodynamic forces that occur when an elastic body is exposed to fluid flow,” Doe said. “Wind and Earth motion are also random vector fields, with a complex time domain and spatial uncertainties involved when combined.”

Surprisingly, the researchers found that wind simultaneously exerts a dynamic loading and damping effect on the seismic response of wind turbines. Therefore, they caution that considering only one of these two effects may lead to inaccurate or even false conclusions.

“Our work can guide the identification of wind and seismic groups for the seismic design of wind turbines and directly assist in the design of wind turbine structures,” said Du.

Wind turbine support towers located within seismically active regions of China do not usually have redundant supports, so if one of them fails, it could cause the turbine to collapse.

“During the conversion of wind energy into electricity, wind turbines are in an operational state for most of their operating life, which makes it important to study the dynamic behavior of wind turbines under wind earthquake loading,” Du said.

