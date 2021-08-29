The Canadian government made similar donations to help Haiti recover from the earthquake





TORONTO – Humanitarian aid has begun to flow into Haiti in the wake of the devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people and injured nearly 12,000 two weeks ago.

Canadians who want to help recover from the Haiti earthquake can now get some of their donations from government aid.

Global Affairs Canada will match donations to the Humanitarian Alliance and its members between August 16 and September 3 for a maximum of $2 million.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake displaced thousands, damaged some 130,000 homes, and destroyed hospitals, schools and churches. The disaster came about 5.5 weeks after the country erupted into unrest following the assassination of then-President Jovenel Moyes on July 7.

The budget fund announced on Friday afternoon is part of the government’s initial response announced on August 18, which included $5 million in humanitarian aid and includes contributions of $2 million to the World Food Program and $500,000 to the International Federation of the Cross. Red and red crescent. Communities through the Canadian Red Cross Society.

The corresponding fund, created in cooperation with the Humanitarian Alliance, will help Canada provide life-saving assistance to Haiti.

The members of the Humanitarian Alliance are: Action Against Hunger Canada; Canadian Foodgrains Bank; Canadian Lutheran World Relief; CARE Canada; Doctors Canada; Humanity and Inclusion Canada; Islamic Relief Canada; Oxfam Canada; Oxfam Quebec; Plan International Canada; Save the Children Canada and World Vision Canada.

Separately, there are many other organizations that Canadians can donate to in order to help Haitians.

