Another pulse of seismicity was recorded below the summit of Kilauea





(BIVN) – Earthquake activity and renewed deformation were observed in the Kīlauea summit area after a brief switching of the USGS Volcano Alert Level from ADVISORY to WATCH and back to ADVISORY.

Scientists at the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory have published a detailed article on the Volcano Watch examining the intrusion of magma, when activity began to increase again.

A new USGS Kīlauea information statement was released on Friday:

Kīlauea volcano does not erupt. The US Geological Survey’s Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) has detected the resumption of seismic activity and land deformation below the southern portion of the summit of the Kīlauea caldera, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The rate of ground deformation began to increase again around 6:00 PM GMT on August 26 and was followed by increased earthquake activity after 8:30 PM. Renewed activity occurred at roughly the same location as the August 23–25 earthquake swarm – in and south of the Kīlauea caldera. The combination of these observations indicates a second pulse of intrusive activity.

Most earthquakes in this regenerative swarm lie 1-3 kilometers (0.6-1.8 mi) below the surface, similar to the initial swarm. Nearly 200 earthquakes have been recorded since 8:30 pm on August 26, which is less than half the number of earthquakes detected in the first swarm from August 23-25. The largest recorded earthquake had a magnitude of 2.8, the majority of which were less than a magnitude 1. Between 8:30 pm on August 26 and 5 am on August 27, 16 small earthquakes occurred per hour, with a peak rate of 24 earthquakes detected discover it. Earthquakes in the hour shortly after midnight. Since 5:00 a.m. on August 27, the average seismic rate has fallen to about six detected earthquakes per hour.

As of this statement, earthquake and ground deformation rates in the Kīlauea summit area appear to be decreasing. In addition, there was no indication of seismic upward migration toward the surface or change in deformation that might indicate shallowness of the source intrusive activity. Accordingly, the Volcano Alert Level at Kīlauea and the Aviation Color Code remain at ADVISORY/YELLOW.

While activity has slowed as of the morning of August 27, additional intrusive impulses are possible. Any potential volcanic activity related to these events would be entirely within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and localized within undeveloped areas, away from infrastructure such as roads. HVO continues to monitor this situation and will issue additional messages and change the volcano alert level if warranted by a change in activity.

This recent swarm of earthquakes has since fizzled, and activity appears to have leveled off as of Saturday morning. Kīlauea remains at advisory/yellow alert level.

