Support Haiti earthquake relief efforts by visiting SoFlo on Sunday – WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports





You can offer a helping hand by volunteering or with a check. It can also be as easy as shopping and dining. Some local companies are stepping in to help Haiti, as this country is recovering from a devastating earthquake.

You don’t have to travel far for an island vacation. Caribbean cuisine is on the menu at Manjay inside the dining hall of The Citadel in Miami.

Christian Domenech, Owner: “We created this concept to introduce the Caribbean to people who have never been to the Caribbean. I’m from Haiti, so everything you’ll taste in the restaurant will have some sort of Haitian influence in it.”

Christian Domenech, owner of Mangay, spoke with Deco from Haiti via Zoom.

He wants to help the nation after the earthquake earlier this month, and it’s really easy for you to join him.

Christian Domenech: “Next Sunday, everything we make will go 100% to Haiti.”

Not 25%, not 50%, 100%!

Christian Domenech: “As much as we can help, that’s what we’ll do. Even if you buy a cola or a bottle of water, that money will go there.”

But doing something well can also make it taste better because the restaurant has dishes like Coco Loco shrimp that has your name on it.

Jonathan Taylor, chef: “Coco Loco shrimp gets its flavor from a combination of two sauces—Creole tomato sauce, curry coconut sauce, and sautéed in the skillet. Next, we paired it with our favorite coconut rice and homemade pickles.”

Well, yeah, we’re hungry now.

Check out the mangai spin on avocado toast with braised pork!

Juliana Casalet, Customer: “It was amazing. It has a little bit of everything inside, and I loved it.”

Whatever you get at the end, the point remains.

Christian Domenech: “Even if you don’t come back to Mangai and come on Sunday, at least you know you’re doing something to help.”

It’s in the bag, as in the shopping bag, at The Social Hub in downtown Brickell.

Gael Romain, The Social Hub: “We host a retail pop-up where they can come and shop. Nice to have it here at The Social Hub Miami because it is a self-portrait museum, perfect for ladies to take pictures, to be their best selves, and to express themselves the way that they desire and look great while doing it.”

The good news is that you get your first fashion dips because they are not yet for sale to the public.

Morgan Lewis, Customer: “I saw a bunch of cute dresses, jumpsuits, and shorts, and I’m going on vacation soon, so this was the perfect opportunity for me to take some clothes for vacation.”

While the Museum of Selfies is all about selfies, this pop-up is all about being selfless for good reason.

Gael Romain: “Due to the massive earthquake in Haiti, we are going to return 25% of our retail sales to the Haitian community to help them as an earthquake relief fund.”

Morgan Lewis: “Knowing that some money is going to a good cause is really important to me. It’s important to know that we give back.”

They limit the number of people who can raid shelves at once, so why not wait for your turn to make great memories within the Social Hub?

The Social Hub pop-up shopping experience begins at noon on Sunday, Mangai will be open until 10pm

