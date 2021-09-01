Haiti missionary camp destroyed by earthquake





Venice, Florida – A family, who has spent the past 20 years as missionaries in Haiti, is left homeless after a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that completely destroyed the youth ministry in their camp.

A security video from Camp Mahnaim in Les Cayes, Haiti on August 14 shows how the ground shook violently for 40 terrifying seconds.

“We were running and the ground was opening right in front of us,” said Katie Wray, the 18-year-old daughter of the family who runs the camp.

The video shows the earth opening up and water and mud emerging from it. “As I ran, the boys’ residence collapsed right in front of me,” Katie said.

The Wray family has spent the past decade building their ministry that provides meals, sports camps, weddings, and medical teams.

It was built to withstand a Category 4 hurricane, but not a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

“He ruined everything,” said Rod Ray, Katie’s father.

Miraculously, of the 160 people in the camp that morning, no one was killed and only one was injured after the boys’ dormitory collapsed on itself.

“If it had happened half an hour earlier,” Katie said. “The whole group would have died.”

The damage and subsequent looting of people made the house unsafe. Agape Flights in Venice have been serving the Wray Department for years and have been able to transport them safely from Haiti.

“Now we only have three bags, and three backpacks,” Katie said.

After a temporary stay in Venice, Al Rayes heads to Canada to stay with their families.

Even after losing almost everything, the family says their faith has made them strong and optimistic as they move into a new chapter of their lives.

Debbie Wray, Katie’s mother said: “At first it was devastating. But then we remember that the Lord led us there and gives and takes away and this must be the time to take that away.”

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-sarasota-manatee/haiti-missionary-youth-camp-destroyed-by-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos