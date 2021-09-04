An American family from Haiti helps earthquake-hit Haitians





Cape Girardeau, Department of State – When natural disasters strike, many refugees come to the United States for a better life.

More than a quarter of Haitian immigrants in America today came after a strong earthquake in 2010.

Now, cities are preparing to absorb more after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake in August.

The death toll has now exceeded 2,000. Mary Louise John knows the devastating impact that earthquakes can have. She fled Haiti in 2010 and moved to Missouri after the devastating earthquake.

She now hopes to help those in need in her homeland, and hopes to use her best skills.

“Cooking. It’s my dream,” said Lewis John. “That’s what I’m going to do for the rest of my life.”

It was cooking that brought her neighbors together as she grew up in Haiti.

“As everyone knows, Haiti is a terrible country, it is a poor country,” she said. “Some people have never had a job, and they have never had a job in their lives. But the good thing about the Haitian people is that we live together. If you don’t have food, I cook,” said Lewis John.

Lewis John made this struggle a success. She and her husband opened a restaurant in Haiti in 2007.

“Every day when people try my food, they say it’s the best thing I’ve ever eaten, and I don’t need the money. I don’t need to be rich. I just want people to appreciate my value,” Lewis-John said.

Less than three years later, her restaurant is nearly destroyed. The historic earthquake of 2010 devastated her world to dust.

“Everyone tried to run,” Lewis John recalls of the 2010 earthquake. “You can’t even run, you try to run and you immediately fell, and that was it. If you’ve never experienced it, don’t wish it… It’s not easy to feel.”

After the earthquake, her family left everything they knew and moved to Missouri as refugees.

“It wasn’t my plan to leave. Life changed forever,” said Lewis John.

Her son Stein was only 5 years old.

“My mom and I were, and we were sleeping at the airport,” he recalls moving to America.

They were thankful for a second chance, but rebuilding life in America wasn’t easy.

When you say you’re going to America, you know America, as if everyone thought it was heaven. But when you move in, it was hard when you leave your family behind,” said Lewis-John.

Louis-Jeune has been working in the United States for nearly a decade to restore what it was like in Haiti. She opened her own restaurant, My Marie, just before the pandemic. After the grand opening, they were forced to close for several months due to COVID-19.

“It’s hard. Sometimes when we open up here, we don’t have a lot of clients,” said Lewis John. Sometimes I try to give up and try to shut my door but I pray. I say: God has my family. I have friends to take care of. Please give me the strength to wake up every day to open up. It’s not easy.”

But it has a new reason to keep opening its doors. On August 14, another earthquake hit Haiti that affected her family and the friends she left behind.

So, she and her family keep her restaurant open seven days a week now, and donate a portion of each meal to a nonprofit to send supplies to Haiti.

Whatever I have, I’ll give it to them,” said Lewis John.

“If it were you, you’d want someone to help you,” her son Stein said.

This family wants to support the thousands who have lost everything and give hope to those trying to find sanctuary in America.

“I feel lucky. I feel so happy, and I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now. I know it won’t be easy to come here. It won’t be easy,” said Lewis-John.

Louis-Jeune is grateful for the struggle she endured 11 years ago that has now given her a chance to help.

If you would like to help Mary fundraising, click here.

