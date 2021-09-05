Haiti: Earthquake – Operation Update No. 1, emergency call: MDRHT018 – Haiti





summary:

This first operational update provides information on emergency response activities by the Haitian Red Cross Society (HRCS) in the two weeks following the 14 August 2021 earthquake. The IFRC Emergency Appeal for Red Cross and Red Crescent Society aims to enable immediate life-saving activities , effective disaster response, and recovery support for 25,000 people (5,000 families) in the provinces of Sud, Grand Anse and Nippes. The operation focuses on shelter. livelihoods and basic needs; the health; sewage and hygiene; protection, gender and inclusion; Migration and disaster risk reduction through enabling actions to strengthen National Societies; Influencing others as strategic partners and promoting coordination and accountability.

Despite the contextual challenges facing all humanitarian actors in the country, SRCS volunteers and staff throughout its network of branches provided immediate humanitarian support to affected populations in the counties of Sud, Grand Anse and Nippes. The International Federation extends its condolences to the family members of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society who died as a result of the earthquake and its sincere gratitude to the volunteers in the affected areas who remained active despite their human and material losses related to this disaster.

The Sudan Human Rights Commission, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and other partners in the movement in the country are currently coordinating to complement efforts. A revised Emergency Appeal is planned to be launched by the end of September 2021 that responds to existing multi-sectoral assessments and implements a consortium-wide approach to support the HRCS process. The revised emergency appeal will have an increased focus on health that responds to this specific need. It will benefit from the critical capabilities of the staff and equipment of the Red Cross Emergency Hospital (RCEH) now in Haiti. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) needs are growing as recovery efforts will take time. With the review of the planned emergency appeal, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Somali Red Crescent Society will determine whether the target population should be increased to care for people not yet reached with humanitarian support. All of these revised measures are backed by funds to maintain RCEH and emergency response units in relief, logistics and ICT operations and to ensure that HRCS has the full range of support to continue its humanitarian mission in the country.

The International Federation sincerely thanks all donors for the support of the current emergency appeal and requests additional donor support to respond to the humanitarian needs of the earthquake-affected population in Haiti.

