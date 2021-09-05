Elder vows ‘earthquake’ in Senate if wins California subpoena





California’s September 14 impeachment election could change the balance of the US Senate.

Larry Elder, the Republican best placed to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, would have the sole authority to name a replacement for 88-year-old Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein on the evenly divided body — and hinted that he might do just that.

“God forbid the governor to replace the sheikh with Diane Feinstein, whom no one has seen for weeks,” Elder – who leads the group of potential replacements for Newsom – said Friday.

Feinstein, a six-term senator from California, is the oldest senator. She has faced sharp criticism from fellow Democrats in recent months for her mental acuity – a grumbling that forced her to step down as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee in December.

“I was told she was in a worse mental state than Joe Biden,” Fox News reported.

Senator Dianne Feinstein is the oldest member of the Senate at 88 years old.

“They’re afraid I’m going to replace her with my Republican — which I will certainly do and it would be an earthquake in Washington, DC,” he said.

Democrats control the Senate to a minimum. Only the tie-breaking vote for Vice President Kamala Harris kept Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in his role.

In a poll published this week, Elder was the pick of 26 percent of California voters who favor ousting Newsom, whose pandemic policies are not widely popular in the golden state.

Elder is the leading Republican candidate likely to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the impeachment election. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Times reports that none of the other 45 candidates on the longlist hit a double digit in the poll, conducted by the nonpartisan California Public Policy Institute, the Los Angeles Times reports.

But the same poll found that only 39 percent of prospective California voters supported firing Newsom from office, while 58 percent opposed him — meaning the governor could keep his job once the postal election is complete.

