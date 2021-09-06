Watching the volcano: New Kīlauea Peak infiltration compares to previous activity





From the USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory scientists and its affiliates. The following article was published on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Halemaʻumaʻu crater and lava lake from the bottom block [B1cam]

From the eastern edge and the lower block. PC: USGS

Late Monday afternoon, seismic activity rebounded at Kīlauea Summit. At about 1:30 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, this activity intensified, and it turned out that earthquakes and increased deformation indicated a new intrusion of magma. The earthquakes extended south from the Hālemaʻumaʻu crater, to the area south of the Kīlauea caldera.

“Intrusion” occurs when magma is injected into underground rock, and new intrusions could be the first indication of a potential eruption. Because seismic activity indicates that the intrusion was within 1-2 kilometers (0.6-1.2 mi) of the surface, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) increased the Kīlauea Volcanic Alert Level and flight color code from tips/observer yellow/orange at 5: 34 am on Tuesday.

Increased seismic rates occurred throughout the day on Tuesday, and summit tilt gauges showed ground motions in line with the continued growth of the intrusion. Earthquake activity and deformation peaked on Tuesday evening; Then they both fell dramatically, and the intrusion seemed to stop.

In an effort to understand current events, volcanologists often look to the past. We are looking for “analog” events that are similar to what is happening and that will give us an idea of ​​what the future might hold. A very close analog to this week’s activity was the 2015 snooping.

The upper panel shows clinometer data from the Sandhill Instrument (SDH), located within the southern caldera of Kīlauea. The line indicates that the instrument is tilted toward an azimuth of 300 degrees (NW) as the Earth swells in the region. Transverse rises occur due to the diminishing level of the tool bubble during earthquakes. The bottom panel is a hourly graph of the earthquakes in the Kīlauea summit region. Both show an increase in activity late Monday, August 23, and a subsequent slowdown the following Wednesday. USGS plots. (Public Domain.) The sequel article below AD

The 2015 sequence of events began with the swelling of the shallow magma reservoir Halemaʻumaʻu, resulting in the flow of a Kīlauea summit lava lake onto the crater floor. The earthquakes then migrated south to the same area that has been active for the past few days. The episode lasted about 4 days and also ended with an intervention in the area south of the modern caldera scheme.

The article continues below m

These two southern intrusions of the caldera (2015 and 2021) have strikingly similar patterns of seismicity and deformation, although the 2015 event started quite differently. Seismic and deformation patterns indicate that the location and direction of intrusions are also quite similar.

The regional elevation patterns observed by satellite confirm that the center of intrusive activity in both cases is well south of the caldera boundary faults. A third, similar event was recorded in 2006, prior to the formation of a lava lake within Halemaʻumaʻu.

This area is famous for being the beginning of the path that magma follows to the lower regions of the southwestern rift zone of Kīlauea. Earthquakes have been used to track the progress of magma intrusions through this path and HVO scientists call this the “Seismic Southwest Fault Zone.”

Map showing seismic activity under the southern part of the Kīlauea caldera, within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, from August 23, 2021, at noon until the same time on August 25, 2021. An earthquake swarm began in that area at approximately 4:30 PM HST on August 23 and continued until Morning of August 25, 2021. Nearly 500 earthquakes were detected during this swarm. The map shows the locations of the earthquakes, with earthquakes colorized by time of occurrence and strength (see key at the bottom of the figure). The charts above and below the map show the earthquake depth below sea level (0) by longitude (bottom) and depth below sea level (0) by latitude (top), with corresponding latitude and longitude on the map. USGS map and plots. (Public Domain.) Article continues below m

Rock intrusions followed this path in the 1960s, 1970s, and early 1980s, but only one of these events led to an eruption. In December 1974, an intrusion began to follow this path south, but it erupted as a series of short fissures with a total length of 5 km (3 miles) as it turned to the southwest.

The events of the caldera collapse in 2018 dramatically changed the surface landscape of the Colauya summit. However, it was not clear how much was altered from subsurface magma storage and plumbing systems. The fact that magma is being stormed and stored near the caldera shows that some of the magma connections have not changed due to the 2018 meltdown.

Similarities between the 2015 and 2021 breakouts suggest that at least some of the top links remain. This is further evidence that while our view of Kīlauea’s surface is entirely new, the volcano hasn’t changed much underground.

The magma storage system below Kīlauea Peak is clearly refilling and inflating as it recovers from the 2018 eruption. Events such as the recent summit eruption and this intrusion are expected signs that the system is re-pressurizing due to the continued introduction of magma. We expect to see continued intrusive and potential eruptive activity near the summit as magma reconnects with ancient pathways and storage areas.

On Thursday morning, the volcano alert level and flight color code at Kīlauea were changed again from Watch/Orange, back to Tips/Yellow as seismic activity and deformation returned to pre-intervention levels within the area. However, at the time of this writing on the evening of August 26th, seismic activity and ground deformation have resumed in the Southern Caldera of Colauya. This is probably only the first chapter in a much longer story!

Volcano activity updates

Kīlauea does not explode. USGS Volcano Alert Level in ADVISORY.

Kīlauea volcano does not erupt. Seismic activity and levels of ground deformation have decreased in the area below the southern portion of Kīlauea’s summit caldera within the enclosed area of ​​Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. However, GPS instruments continue to show gradual summit inflation over the past several months. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates remain at very low levels.

Mauna Loa is not erupting and is still at volcano alert level. This alert level does not mean that a volcano eruption is imminent or that progression to an eruption from the current level of disturbance is certain.

In the past week, about 43 small earthquakes on the Richter scale have been recorded under the summit and upper flanks of Mauna Loa. GPS measurements show no significant distortion over the past week. Gas concentrations and fumarole temperatures at both the summit and in the sulfur cone of the Southwest Rift Zone remain stable. Webcams do not show any changes to the landscape.

There have been two events with 3 or more poetic reports in the Hawaiian Islands over the past week: a M2.8 earthquake 21 km (13 mi) northwest of Mountain View at a depth of 19 km (12 mi) on August 25 at 9:25 AM HST and an earthquake M3.3 9 km (5 mi) ENE from Pahala at a depth of 32 km (19 mi) on August 20 at 10:16 a.m. GMT.

HVO continues to monitor both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa closely for any signs of increased activity.

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mauinow.com/2021/09/05/volcano-watch-new-kilauea-summit-intrusion-draws-comparison-to-past-activity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos