Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.3 earthquake – Aegean Sea, 78 km southwest of Rhodes, Dodecanese, South Aegean, Greece, on Monday September 6, 2021 12:27 am (GMT +3)





Updated: Sep 6, 2021 08:38 GMT – Moderate earthquake update of 4.3 magnitude at 13 km depth

Sep 5 21:31 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 4 minutes Sep 5 21:33: Now using data updates from NOA Sep 5 21:36: Volume recalculated from 4.3 to 4.4. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 10.0 to 14.9 km (6.2 to 9.3 mi). Epicenter position corrected 10.6 km (6.6 mi) northwest Sep 5 21:58: magnitude recalculated from 4.4 to 4.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 14.9 to 12.6 km (9.3 to 7.8 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 2.3 km (1.4 mi) toward SSE.

Updated Sunday, September 5, 2021, 21:36

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes near Rhodes, Dodecanese, southern Aegean and Greece

4.3 Earthquake Sep 5 11:27 PM (GMT +2)

Just 8 minutes ago, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred near Rhodes, Dodecanese, south of the Aegean Sea, Greece. The tremor was recorded late at night on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11:27 p.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 km below the Earth’s surface, and the event was submitted by the National Observatory of Athens (NOA), the first seismological agency to report about her. A second report was later released by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which classified it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake. A third agency, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), reported the same earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2, and based on preliminary seismic data, the quake should not cause any significant damage, but it may have been felt by many people due to mild shaking in the area. The epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Katavia (population 310) located 18 km from the epicenter, Embonas (population 1,100) 43 km, and Lardos (population 1,300) 44 km. People may have felt the earthquake because the weak tremor includes Karpathos (population 2,200) located 56 km from the epicenter, Archangelos (5,400 people) 59 km, Afantou (population 5,600) 67 km, and Faliraki (population 6000) 73 km away, Ialysos (population 11500) 76 km, Rhodes (zone. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates For anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Date and time: Sep 5, 2021 21:27:51 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Monday, September 6, 2021 12:27 AM (GMT +3) Size: 4.3 Depth: 12.6 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 35.9885 °N / 27.5491°E↗ (Aegean, Greece) Antipode: 35.989°S/152.451°W↗ Nearest volcano: Nisyros (90 km/56 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 20 km (12 mi) west of Katavia (population: 307) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 38 km (24 mi) southwest of Embunas (population: 1,060) -> See nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) WSW from Lardos (population: 1,350) -> See nearby earthquakes! 57 km (35 mi) WSW from Archangelos (Archaggelos) (population: 5400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 62 km (38 mi) north of Karpathos (population: 2,240) -> See nearby earthquakes! 72 km (45 mi) SW of Ialysos (Ialisos) (population: 11,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 74 km (46 mi) SSW from Symi (pop: 2350) -> See nearby earthquakes! 78 km (49 mi) southwest of Rhodes (pop: 56100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 103 km (64 mi) southeast of Kos (population: 19,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 406 km (252 mi) ESE from Athens (population: 664,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 165 km (102 mi) ESE from Earth’s Anafi Island (pop: 271) -> See nearby earthquakes! 172 km (107 mi) southeast of Agathonisi Island (population: 150) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 25°C (77°F), Humidity: 73%, Wind: 12 m/s (23 knots) From NW primary data source: NOA (National Observatory of Athens) Estimated outgoing power: 1.8 x 1011 joules (49.4 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) Learn more

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would like to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.313 km GREECE: 20 Km W of KataviaNOA 4.210 km Dodecanese Islands, GREECE GFZ 4.110 km DODECANESE ISLANDS, GREECEEMSC 4.27.7 km Greece: MEDITERRANEAN SEAKOERI-RETMC 4.110 km of ÉGmpon Reports

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Kaisariani, Nomarchía Athínas, Attica (400.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Lardos, Dodecanese, South Aegean (43 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Faliraki, Dodecanese, Southern Aegean (72.6 km NE) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds: shaking is felt

Plimmiri / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / Very short: Like a strong gust of wind hitting the house. Short side jerk.

Katavia, Rhodes, Greece / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Karpathos / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Greece Kiotari (38.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 1-2 seconds

Lardos / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

