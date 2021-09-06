AMDA Emergency Relief No. 7: Haiti Earthquake (September 6, 2021) – Haiti





Since her arrival in Haiti on August 31, AMDA Coordinator Ms. Kanako Morita of Japan has been meeting local and supportive partners with AMDA President Haiti Dr. McKevin Frederick to discuss further relief activities in response to the previous earthquake that devastated the southwestern part of the nation.

On the first day, the two made a courtesy visit to the Embassy of Japan in Haiti to meet Ambassador His Excellency Mr. Mizuno Mitsuaki. With his kind assistance, they were provided with in-depth information regarding the current emergency which included the responses of the Haitian government and UN agencies, the extent of the disaster across the country, as well as advice on relief work. Following the visit, the two held a briefing with members of Amda Haiti.

The following day, Ms. Morita and Dr. Frederick continued to call on stakeholders, including the local representative office of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), and the Protection Civile (a disaster response agency run by the Ministry of the Interior) on the recommendation of local partners. Later that day, Dr. Frederick left for disaster-stricken Beaumont for further survey. Ms. Morita remained in Port-au-Prince to work coordinating with the association’s headquarters.

Concrete actions will be determined when Dr. Frederick returns on the third.

