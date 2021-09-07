Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.4 – 37 km earthquake north of Bukavu, Sud Kivu, Congo – Kinshasa, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 3:48 am (GMT +2)





Updated: Sep 7, 2021 15:10 GMT – Medium 4.4 magnitude earthquake update at 10 km depth

A moderate earthquake of 4.4 on the Richter scale is located 37 kilometers north of Bukavu, Congo-Kinshasa.

4.4 Earthquake Sep 7 3:48 am (GMT +2)

Just 33 minutes ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred near Bukavu, South Kivu, Congo-Kinshasa. The tremor was recorded early in the morning on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 3:48 am local time, at a shallow depth of 10 km below the surface of the earth. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which also mentioned a magnitude 4.4 earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it may have been felt. By many people as a slight vibration in the epicenter area. Weak shaking was probably felt in Cyangugu (population 63,900) located 36 km from the epicenter, Bukavu (population 225,400) 37 km, and Kabari (population 37,000) 39 km away. The earthquake may have been felt because the very weak shaking includes Gisenyi (pop. News of the earthquake is now available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more Live updates for anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Sep 7, 2021 01:48:22 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021 3:48 am (GMT +2) Magnitude: 4.4 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 2.1616 degrees S / 28.9043° E↗ (Sud-Kivu, Congo-Kinshasa) Antipode: 2.162° N/151.096° W↗ Nearest volcano: Nyiragongo (65 km/40 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 36 km (22 mi) north of Cyangugu (province Western, Rwanda) (population: 63,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 37 km (23 mi) north of Bukavu (South Kivu) (population: 225,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) northeast of Kabari (South Kivu) (population: 37,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 64 km (40 mi) southwest of Gisenyi (Western Province, Rwanda) (population: 83,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 67 km (42 mi) SSW of Sake (Nord Kivu) (population: 17,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 130 km (81 mi) west of Kigali (Rwanda) (population: 745,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 181 km (112 mi) northwest of Gitega (Burundi) (population: 41,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 302 km (188 mi) southwest of Beni (Nord Kivu) (population: 232,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 493 km (306 mi) southwest of Kampala (Central District, Ogan da) (Population: 1,353,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 19.2°C (67°F), Humidity: 66%, Wind: 1 m/s (1 knot) From SSW Primary Data Source: USGS (USGS) Estimated outgoing power : 2.5 x 1011 joules (69.8 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.Depth Source Location 4.410 kmCongo – Kinshasa: 35 Km N from Cyangugu, Rwanda USGS 4.410 kmCongo – Kinshasa: LAC KIVU REGION, CONGOEMSC User reports of this earthquake (5)

Kimironcu, Kigali (138.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: I was sleeping, a rattling sound woke me up from the shaking. | One user found this interesting.

Goma (63.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Kigali (47.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: shaking, shivering, about 10 seconds

Cyangugu, Rwanda (34 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: Wake up from shaking. (reported by our app)

Goma (63.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 sec: Weak shaking, wake me up.

